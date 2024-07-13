Maduro police closed a highway to prevent the advance of Maria Corina Machado’s convoy heading to Carabobo.

Police closed the highway to prevent the passage of Maria Corina Machado’s convoy.



crew Bolivarian National Police (PNB) from Venezuela blocked this Saturday Regional Expressway Downtown to prevent the caravan from advancing Maria Corina Machado To the state of Carabobo, where he will lead an event with the presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia This is ahead of the elections scheduled for July 28.

Despite the police barrier.. Machado did not hesitate to get out of his car and walk between the parked cars, carrying his bag on his back..

The discount was received with Hugs And Support signs By citizens on the highway, who expressed their support by honking their car horns.Come on Maria Corina!His followers shouted.

Meanwhile, the leader of Venezuela’s Fenty said as she passed by the police:15 days left until freedom!“

It was an emotional moment on the highway when a Venezuelan woman saw Machado arrive, He ran to hug her. He cried out -with tears-:For my son, for my son’s future. We have faith.“

Shortly after, in another car, Maria Corina Machado shared another video with a message to Venezuelans after the blockade suffered by the Chavista police.

“Today has come to meet in Valencia. In just 15 days the great victory that we have built will arrive (…) They have taken away our voice, because we will sing at the top of our voices; they have taken away the stage, so we will embrace each one of you; they have blocked transport and threatened buses. People are leaving on foot. There are more than 40 meeting points around Valencia,” said the opposition leader.

“They intend to block the highway, but we continue to advance,” he added. Obstacle after obstacle, how we overcame it all. Because what we will achieve is the liberation of Venezuela.”

Today was one of the many obstacles that Chavismo places in the face of the opposition. This has been repeated before. Venezuelan Episcopal Conference (CEV)who asked forpersecution and harassment“To those who provide equipment for political rallies, as well as ensuring freedom of movement for candidates.

“It is essential for the peace of the citizen. Stop persecution and harassment “To those who provide the necessary tools for the focus and freedom of movement of candidates with options other than the government option,” CEV said in a statement posted on its website.

He added that this is an electoral process.Atypical, where there are not equal opportunities for all“

He also said that the National Electoral Council has “Of particular importance“As a guarantor of the operation”Fair, respectful of the legitimacy of table witnesses, political party cards and polling station locations. “In effect so far.”

“It’s time for you to exercise your independence and autonomy.He added: “It is a state authority that ensures that elections are held in accordance with the constitution and electoral norms.”

CEV stressed that citizens are given a new opportunity to make decisions through voting.Conscious and free“who produces”Deep reform of democracy, civil society and quality of life“

The presidential candidate of the opposition majority in Venezuela, Edmundo Gonzalez UrrutiaHe began travelling with his own food to campaign events on Wednesday to avoid a new closure of facilities, after the regime imposed sanctions on a restaurant that served him last Sunday in Kojedes (central).

“I will leave with my food to avoid situations like the one on Sunday, when they closed the restaurant (…) because they served us as kindly as they did,” said the candidate of the Democratic Unionist Party, the largest anti-Chavista coalition.

He pointed out that this case “joins other cases that show the lack of respect of the authorities for Venezuelans,” referring to 16 other institutions that – according to anti-Chavismo – have been closed or searched in recent weeks by the executive, after the reception of Urrutia Oa. Maria Corina Machado.

Among those sanctioned were hotels and restaurants, as well as independent workers who provided some services to the opposition, such as boatmen, motorcyclists, sound technicians and drivers, who were, in some cases, subjected to temporary arrest, a ban on sailing or the withholding of machinery from work, on the grounds of lack of documentation or records.