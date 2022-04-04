Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport has reported flight cancellations and delays

More than 15 flights to and from Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU), in Isla Verde, woke up canceled on Monday, while ten others showed delays.

This was confirmed by Aerostar, the private operator of Puerto Rico’s main airport facility, in this morning’s Daily Violations Report.

The airlines with the highest number of canceled flights are Jet Blue And the Soulfollowed by Southwest, Frontier and American Airlines.

Among the cities that canceled flights to San Juan Santo Domingo, Atlantic City, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, New York, Newark and Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, flights from San Juan to Orlando, Newark, Philadelphia, New York, Tampa, Boston, Orlando and Baltimore have been cancelled.

The situation at San Juan Airport has coincided with other airports in the United States, such as those in Florida, where flights are canceled and delayed.

According to flight tracking platform Flight Aware, As of this morning, about 2,280 flights have been canceled in the US, while 1,050 have been delayed. The companies most affected, according to the platform, are JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines.

Although the exact reasons for the cancellations and delays are unknown, Miami International Airport attributed the problems to “bad” weather over the past weekend.

In the case of Southwest, the airline is barely recovering from a technical problem that forced it to cancel hundreds of flights last Saturday, a situation exacerbated by weather conditions at multiple airports.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and will continue to work with customers who have experienced an interruption in their travel plans.”The airline wrote on its Twitter account.