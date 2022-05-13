Luis Miguel’s ex-husband was photographed in a bathing suit and garnered thousands of compliments

Molly Gold He is the American dancer who conquered Luis Miguel many years ago after his “Mexico Forever” tour. Although they later separated, she managed to earn her space as a model and also her place in the networks due to the fact that she has a large number of followers on Instagram.

for this part, Luis Miguel He continues his private life in the shadows as usual. But former Mexican actress Yadira Carrillo recently spoke on De Primera Mano and was asked about the rumors that occurred during the production of the video she made with “El sol de México” in 2004’s “Que seas feliz.”

“It’s always an honor to have someone like him choose you, it’s important that an artist of his stature chooses you. For me it was a great privilege, he said he saw me in my soap operas and he really liked how I cry. He was a gentleman all the time, very respectful and I’ve always been a very self-respecting person” , he said, Luis Miguel.

Source: Instagramforevermollie

in the last hours, sire Share a photo where he once showed off the awesome look of a model. The blonde was wearing a black two-piece swimsuit with gold chains. In addition, he has left his hair straight and long. The post exceeded 1,000 likes and 50 comments.

Source: Instagramforevermollie

“The purpose in my life is to be happy” was the simple but motivational caption he used in the photo. “Beautiful!!!! I love this bikini!!!”, “That’s perfect. Great pose, cool style, and great looks Mollyso beautiful, sexy and elegant” were some of the messages she received from her nearly 80,000 followers on the little cam network.