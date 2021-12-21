Luis Miguel’s daughter invades the streets of Beverly Hills with her gorgeous beauty

daughter of Luis Miguel He is one of the hottest people in Latin entertainment. We are talking about the influencer Michele Salas. This is mainly due to the series that tells the life mexico sun. During the second and third seasons, I was able to see NetflixOne of the heroes of this film is no less than the beautiful blonde.

In these episodes, we saw what the relationship between him and him looks like Michelle With her father and the reason for the great distance between them currently, as she has stated on several occasions that her relationship with him is almost non-existent. She also stated that she wanted to be recognized for her work and not for being his daughter or mother.

Without a doubt, Michele Salas She has become a supermodel with all the letters and an influencer who conquers daily all her followers from all over the world in social networks. Through her official accounts, the talented blonde shares many beauty tips as well as her great passion for cooking.

daughter of Luis Miguel She turned 32 a few months ago and has been greeted by her closest confidants all over the web. For her part, and on this occasion, the beautiful model shared a set of photos on her personal page on her official account. Instagram Where she showed how beautiful she is today. You can also see it enjoying a great meal in it Beverly WilshireAnd Beverly Hills.

On the other hand, returning to the topic of his participation in the series about his father’s life, Michelle He made a statement via their networks showing their dissatisfaction with the final chapter of season two. In it, the beautiful blonde appeared in a compromising position with her father’s best friend. This would explain the reason for the distance mexico sun with reel. Also in this third season of Luis Miguel serial Key facts about this relationship have been revealed that you cannot miss.