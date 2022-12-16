Luis Miguel: Where is it produced and how much does a bottle of Sol de México wine cost?

There is no doubt about that Luis Miguel He is an artist who has given himself all the luxuries that were and will be. At 52 years old and after several years of ostracism, “Sol de México” lived his younger years with great intensity, which allowed him to accumulate real wealth and stay out of the public sphere for several years now.

Many projects, undertakings and even scandals in life Luis Miguel We can see her reflected in the Netflix production “Luis Miguel, the series”. The biographies have relied on Wyuzami’s “okay” to recount the various moments of his life, always from the point of view of – at controversial times – Luis Miguel. Among the works included in the biographical series is the “Unico” wine, which the artist has produced and marketed for several years.

Luis Miguel: Where is the singer’s bottle of wine and how much does it cost? Source: Twitter @elciempies

Where Luis Miguel wine was made and where it was produced

“Unique” is the name of the wine that began to be produced and put on sale Luis Miguel From 2005. It is a line of fine wines and was produced between 2005 and 2018 in Chile. As for the variety “Único”, it is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon with 15% Syrah.

Luis Miguel: Where is the singer’s bottle of wine and how much does it cost? Source: Terra Archive.

The wine was produced during those 13 years by the highly regarded Chilean winemaker Aurelio Montes and his vineyards were located in the private region of the Maipo Valley, one of the most important in terms of winemaking in Chile. Yes good Luis Miguel Decided to stop producing “Unico” wines as of 2018, there are still bottles for sale and with wine produced with that year’s harvest.

Each bottle of “Único”, an exclusive wine from Luis MiguelIt is marketed from $30—depending on the presentation and seasonality of the drink—and most of its production has always been destined for Mexico, the United States, and Asia.