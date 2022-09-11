Louis Abinader will meet Kamala Harris in Washington

President Louis Abinader will travel to Washington next Wednesday and meet with United States Vice President Kamala Harris the following day, the Presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

The meeting was a result of the interest of the US President. Joe Biden, On top of that Caribbean community (Caricom), according to the note, indicates that Abinader is expected to address the meeting in neighboring Haiti.

The meeting at the White House is believed to be a follow-up to the June 9 meeting between Abinader and Harris during their visit. Chairman Dominican to the IX Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California.

Kamala Harris (EFE)

Other CARICOM leaders also attended the event, and food security, energy security and access to financing were discussed, the report recalled. Following the meeting with Harris, the Dominican leader will participate in the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS).

At the end of this session, Abinador will return to the Dominican Republic and several days later travel to New York City for the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.