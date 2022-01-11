January 11, 2022

Los Tigres del Norte: San Jose, California, the true origin of the Mexican group | Mexico | MX | celebrity | nnda nnlt | Fame

January 11, 2022

for more than loos closely related to And to devote all your successes to that country, your success did not start there, but on the other side of the border, specifically in .

It was in San Jose, California, where the four members of the group began their artistic career, which was very successful, although, like everyone else, it was difficult for them to reach stardom.

while they started in United StateIt is important to remember that the members are originally from Mukurito, Sinaloa, so they have adopted the original race of their country.

Los Tigres del Norte during a presentation. (Photo: Tigres del norte “/Instagram)

love for mexico

Being from Mexico, They have always focused on this country as the target audience, especially because of the regional genre they have adopted from the start.

The Mexican population knew how to adopt their main themes into their culture, and for many of these songs, they are like hymns in their daily lives.

Since its founding in 1968, this group has won the affection of the entire country and it is likely that it will continue to reap more successes in the coming years as its viability remains intact.

international success

In addition to occupying MexicoThese four artists have managed to reach other countries, where they also have thousands of fans who sing their best songs with a great deal of passion.

Some of the countries that have also embraced the talent demonstrated by this group are Colombia, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Of course, during their concerts in the United States, they usually gather fans from all over Latin America. The truth is that the Hispanic community in that country is large and always unites and shares the best of each region.

Who are the members of the Northern Tigers?

  • Jorge Hernandez Angolo
  • Hernan Hernandez Angolo
  • Eduardo Hernandez Angolo
  • Oscar Angolo Lara

Northern tigers songs

