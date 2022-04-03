April 3, 2022

LIVE: Victoria defeats Motagua in La Ceiba

Cassandra Curtis April 3, 2022 1 min read

Cuban Yaudel Lahira scored a goal in the 1-0 victory over Motagua at the Cibino Municipal Stadium, a match that meets today 12 of the 2022 Clausura Championship.

La Jaiba Brava took the lead in the 40th minute after a corner kick by Alexei Vega, and Lahira appeared heading to the penalty area to defeat Marlon Lecona.

For Motaguense, this will be the fourth defeat in a row after losses to Vida, Real Spain and Real Sociedad.

In the first round match held in Danley, Motagua defeated Victoria 1-0, who would seek revenge.

The Blue Cyclone did not have their new coach, Argentine Hernan “Tota” Medina, on the bench. The coach has issues with his professional documents, but they will be resolved in the next few days and Cesar “Nene” Obando was off the bench today.

Starting lines:

victory: 1 Harold Fonseca, 27 Oscar Suazo, 2 Jose David Velasquez, 14 Helder Colón, 3 Samuel Cordova, 7 Alexei Vega, 16 Alan Banegas, 10 Damien Ramirez, 29 Pedro Hernandez, 30 Luis Hurtado and 24 Yodel Lahira.

Fitness Trainer: Suleiman Nizar.

Motagua: 25 Marlon Lecona, 12 Raul Marcelo Santos, 5 Marcelo Pereira, 2 Denel Maldonado, 17 Wesley Decas, 24 Omar Elvir, 23 Juan Angel Delgado, 16 Hector Castellanos (7 Ivan Lopez, 61 min), 31 Diego Osque, 21 Roberto Moreira and 11 Angel Tejeda.

Fitness Trainer: Cesar Obando.

Stadium: Cebino.

Rule: Marvin Ortiz.

Send: TSI.

