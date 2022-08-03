Live Mega Millions: Results and winning numbers for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

The Mega Millions draw can be viewed live on the MegaMillions.com lottery website at 11 p.m.

This Tuesday, August 2, the Mega Millions draw took place where The winning numbers were: 10, 14, 25, 37, 63 and 14.

Winners of Mega Millions August 2

The grand prize is $20 million, with an option for a cash prize of $11.6 million. There was no jackpot winner in this round, bringing the new jackpot up to $36 million, with a cash option for $21.4 million.

There was a Penn State winner in a 5+ game megaplayerWhich takes 3 million dollars. In addition, there were 11 match 4 winners for $10,000 each and 2 match 4 winners + Megaplier winners for $30,000.

How to play Mega Millions

Remember that Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not have a Mega Millions fee. Although, the other 45 states in the country, along with Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands, allow you to play this lottery. It can also be played from outside.

you can too Download the LotteryHUB app Which will give you Mega Millions updates and streamsas well as other lottery games such as Powerball.

Simply download the app from iTunes if you have an iPhone or from Google Play if you have an Android phone.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 per game. Players can choose 6 numbers from two separate number combinations: 5 different numbers from 1-70 (the white balls) and one number from 1-25 (the huge golden ball), or choose an Easy Pick/Quick Pick. The grand prize winner will be the person who matches the six winning numbers in the raffle.

