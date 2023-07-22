Lisa Francesetti is the first woman nominated to lead the US Navy and to be a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

President Joe Biden chooses Admiral Lisa Franchetti To lead the U.S. Navy is an unprecedented choice that, if confirmed, would make her the first woman to serve as Pentagon service chief and First member of the Joint Staff.

Biden’s decision went against the advice of his Pentagon chief. But Francesetti, the current Vice Chief of the Navy, Has extensive administrative and management experience and is considered by experts to be the best choice to the post.

In a statement Friday, Biden highlighted the historic significance of his selection, saying, “Throughout his career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive experience in the operational and political arenas.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Biden recommended the selection of Admiral Samuel Paparoum, the current commander of the Navy’s Pacific Fleet, multiple U.S. officials said last month. But instead, Biden is nominating Paparo to lead the US Indo-Pacific Command.

A senior administration official said Biden chose Franchetti The vast scope of his experience at sea and on landIncluding a number of senior policy and management positions that will give you in-depth knowledge of budget and sector management.

At the same time, the official agreed Biden understands the historic nature of the nomination and believes Francesetti will be an inspiration to men and women.. The official previously spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the appointment was not made public.

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti meets with leaders at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, Nov. 17, 2022. See also The United States processes I-94 permit applications for tourists debt : Jim Cleveland/AP

Francesetti’s appointment would join a list of hundreds of military moves blocked by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Republican of Alabama. He blocks the commitment of military officers to protest against the policy of the Defense Department Pays for travel when a service member needs to go out of state for an abortion or other reproductive care.

Biden, in his statement, criticized Tuberville for prioritizing his domestic political agenda over military preparedness.

” What Senator Tuberville is doing is not only wrong, but dangerous.Biden said. “He risks our ability to ensure that America’s military remains the greatest fighting force in the history of the world. Your Republicans in the Senate know this.

It is planned that Franchetti will serve as acting chief of the Navy starting next monthWhen the current senior naval officer, Admiral Michael Gilday, retires as planned.

Women in the US Army

Many women have served as secretaries of the military service as political appointees, but not as its principal uniformed officer.

a girl, Admiral Linda L. Fagan is currently the Commandant of the Coast Guard. However, he is not a member of the Joint Staff. The Coast Guard is part of the Department of Homeland Security, not the Pentagon.

News last month that the security chief Franchetti had suggested Papara, which surprised many in the Pentagon, as he had long been believed to be in line. to the most important post in the Navy.

They host the annual conference of the American Military Association: What is the significance of this event? See also US House Committee to Release Trump's Tax Returns

In a statement Friday, Austin praised the nomination, saying, “I am extremely honored to have Admiral Franchetti nominated as the first female Chief of Naval Operations and a member of the Joint Staff, where she will continue to inspire us all.”

as A surface warfare officer, commanding all levels, commanded the US 6th Fleet and the US Navy in Korea. She was the second woman to be promoted to four-star admiral, and served multiple deployments, including two posts as fleet destroyer commander and carrier strike group commander.

What do you know about other candidates?

If confirmed to replace Admiral John Aquilino, he is a Navy aviator and TOPGUN graduate with more than 6,000 flight hours in Navy combat aircraft and 1,100 carrier landings. A native of Pennsylvania, he graduated from Villanova University and was commissioned in the Navy in 1987.

Prior to his Pacific tour, he was commander of Naval Forces Middle East based in Bahrain and previously served as director of operations at U.S. Central Command in Florida.