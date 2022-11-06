November 6, 2022

Links 43 years of medicine

Zera Pearson November 6, 2022 1 min read

College promotion met 1979 in Palacio del Carmen

06 November 2022 . Updated at 05:00.

The class of the year 1979 at the University of Southern California School of Medicine gathered on Saturday to celebrate its 43rd year. The appointment is arranged by the doctor Fernando VazquezWith an aperitif and lunch held at the Palacio del Carmen Hotel. Among the most famous faces of this generation of doctors was the Director of the Santiago and Barbanza Health District, Ilona Nez; The Complete Academic of Family and Community Medicine at the Royal Academy of Medicine of Galicia, Rosendo Gujarn; or Head of the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at CHUS, Antonio Taboada. who was the godfather of promotion, Angel Carracido, Professor of forensic medicine, you don’t want to miss. We had a meeting like this in 2019, with great success, and this meeting was delayed due to the pandemic. It’s a good time to meet, Fernando Vazquez said.

