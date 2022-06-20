Light year 0: The car with solar panels will go into production this year

Dutch company Lightyear will start building the world’s first production car with solar panels this fall.

Lightyear 0 will have curved solar panels – on the roof, hood and trunk – that will recharge the vehicle’s electric battery while driving or parking.

“The improved sunroof and overall design mean the car can drive for weeks, even months, without charging.”And the The company guarantees.

Company data says the Lightyear 0 travels about 388 miles without recharging, plus an additional 43.5 miles of range, in good weather, thanks to the solar panels. They estimate that there will be between 3,728 and 6,835 miles of free rotation each year.

The first delivery in Europe could be in November at an initial cost of €250,000, which will currently match around $262,344.

“In cloudy weather, based on an average commute of about 35 kilometers (about 22 miles) per day, you can drive up to two months before considering charging. In sunny countries, it can be up to seven months.”refer to the manufacturers.

Plus, every hour in the sun will add up to six miles of charge to the battery, according to Lightyear.

The top speed of the model is around 100 miles per hour (mph). Meanwhile, its 0 to 62 mph acceleration is 10 seconds.

The Lightyear 0 has a four-motor drive system, one at each wheel. It has a drag coefficient of 0.19 and weighs 3,472 pounds.

The car can also be recharged in the traditional way by connecting it to a power source in the absence of the sun.

The first delivery in Europe could be in November at an initial cost of €250,000, which will currently match around $262,344.