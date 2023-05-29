Liam Hendriks returns to the White Sox after battling cancer



DETROIT – In one of the most inspiring stories of the 2023 season, Liam Hendrix In a welcome video Sunday, the club announced that it will be returning to the White Sox club following its successful battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Hendriks is expected to be activated the Monday before the series against the Angels.



To be fair, if the White Sox had allowed him to tie the bases for the Indomitables, Hendriks likely would have been discharged after the victory bell rang meaning he was cancer-free and changed into uniforms in the car on the way to pitch. However, the stakes in Hendrix’s battle with cancer were far greater than anything he faced on the mound, and the club were understandably cautious about his return. \ n \ n “Come on. To make sure that his return is something like that, \\[que\\] “Be ready to go, to be the Liam Hendrix we all want him to be,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifoll said Thursday.



That Hendrix is ​​who he is as a human being and as a competitor now would only have naturally accelerated the schedule. Less than five months passed between the day the 34-year-old announced he had cancer and would begin treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Sunday's revelation that he would be back with the big club.

Among those accomplishments, Hendrix walked off the training ground during spring training when he felt fit to do so, completed a six-game rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte, and recently completed three hitting practice sessions with the Sox.



As much as Hendriks’ teammates can’t wait to see their energetic near the mound, having Hendriks back on the clubhouse and cancer-free means so much more.



Absence, especially lately, with the eliminaters combining for a 1.46 ERA at last 12 games before Sunday’s challenge, ten of those pitches have come in scoreless runs and four are no-hitters.



But that doesn’t mean the White Sox haven’t missed their attractive playoff, or their slider.



