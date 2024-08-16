Let them prepare their bags if they are not already ready.





Popular Venezuelan singer José Luis Rodríguez, known as “El Puma,” recently released a powerful message to Nicolás Maduro, comparing the current political situation in Venezuela to the dictatorships that have marked the country’s history, calling for an end to the repression that has kept Chavismo in power for so long.

lapatilla.com

In his statement, Rodriguez drew a historical comparison spanning more than half a century of authoritarian governments in Venezuela. “The dictatorship of Juan Vicente Gómez in Venezuela lasted 27 years. A right-wing dictatorship. Then we had Marcos Pérez Jiménez who spent 10 years in power,” the singer recalled, emphasizing the repressive nature of both regimes, regardless of their ideologies.

El Puma also revealed that he had a two-hour conversation with Pérez Jiménez in Palma de Mallorca, where the former dictator shared his vision for the country, noting that although he was a “progressive man,” he was still a dictator.

The artist did not spare his criticism of Chavismo, which he blamed for the current crisis in Venezuela. “Chavismo has been in Venezuela for 25 years, that is 62 years of dictatorship, enough. Enough of dictatorship in Venezuela. They have already stolen a lot,” he said.

In his message, Rodriguez also issued a direct warning to Maduro and those around him, urging them to relinquish power and prepare to leave the country. “I suggest to this person, whom I will not name, except for the others of course, that he pack his bags if they are not already ready. Do you already have enough money abroad? Enough to live for three generations. Leave Venezuela alone. You have to go,” Nicolás said.