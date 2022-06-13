June 13, 2022

Laura Londono: What she had to say about working with William Levy again | Fame

June 13, 2022

She is one of the most internationally recognized Colombian actresses thanks to her role as “Seagull” in , TV series where he worked with William Levy. Although the interpreters have shown that they have good chemistry on screen, the truth is that there are rumors to suggest that He had a difficult relationship with Cuban during the recordings for this production.

It has become one of the most watched series on Netflix internationally, which is why media outlets around the world have focused on the characters of the actors, especially Levy and Londoño, who had many controversies during the time they worked together.

To resolve all questions and doubts about these rumors, People magazine spoke about the alleged bad relationship with William Levy. The actress from Antioquia explained that her differences with the Cuban artist are that they both have very different styles of work. What else did he say? Here are all the details.

Laura Londoño and William Levy played La gaviota and Sebastián, respectively, in Telenovela “Café con aroma de mujer” (Photo: Telemundo)

Will Laura Londorio work with William Levy again?

In an interview with People magazine, Laura Londoño confirmed that she will be working with William Levy again without any problem, as past struggles have been overcome.

The actress from Antioquia also indicated that she learned a lot on a professional level from the Cuban artist who co-starred in the Telenovela “Café con aroma de mujer”.

“I really appreciate working with him since I’ve learned a million things. You don’t necessarily have to become close friends with all the people you work with, and that doesn’t necessarily mean you hate them, you hate them. Let’s not go to extremes. It was all right,” said Londono.

Why did the problems arise between Laura Londono and William Levy?

Laura Londono explained that her differences with William Levy arose because they both had very different ways of working and that they clashed when creating a scene.

“I’m looking for him outside the scene,” William said to me. If the scene is uncomfortable I try to provoke that discomfort from the outside.” Because it happened to us. There were moments when I said, but why is this guy with me? What is happening? He explained that it is strange “(…)”.

“Then we’d do the scene and I’d say to him, ‘What’s going on? ‘ He said to me, ‘I saw the scene was so uncomfortable, well, I gave birth to that before until he got to the scene.’ All these kinds of things are different ways of doing it. And I said to him, ‘But come here, tell me you will.’ That, don’t put me in this position, I feel uncomfortable.” He told me, “Exactly, if I told you, I wouldn’t have the effect I’m looking for, so I can’t tell you,” the 34-year-old added.

Laura Londono confirmed that her experience with the Cuban actor was something “curious and different, but that’s it, it’s like getting to know each other, communicating, understanding shapes, and someone says, ‘That’s it, that’s it, that’s the game, let’s play this’ , “

