Latin AMAs 2023 LIVE ONLINE TODAY today via Univision for FREE: Nominees, winners, time, where to watch, and who is televising the awards ceremony | Live stream of the Latin American Music Awards | Directions | USA Mix | uses

This Thursday, April 20th, Latin American Music Awards 2023 (AMA’s Latin) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, one of the hottest venues in the United States. The Best Latin Music Awards will be a party, with the most anticipated artists of the moment expected to participate and where Bad Bunny is the big favorite to win Artist of the Year. Read on.
Who will be the Latino drivers of the 2023 AMAs?
On this occasion, the hosts of the award ceremony at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards will be Galilea Montego, Julian Gil, Calrissa Molina and Natty Natasha, an urban music singer who will for the first time have the opportunity to lead this ceremony. On the other hand, it is noteworthy that artists such as Myke Towers, Guaynaa, Lele Pons, Olga Tañón, Angela Aguilar, Danna Paola, Jesse & Joy and others will be presenting.
When to see the 2023 Latin AMAs?
In the US, you can see it starting at 7:00 PM (Eastern Time), while in Mexico it will start at 5:00 PM (Central Mexico). Here we leave you more schedules so you can watch the Latin American Music Awards.
Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 6:00 p.m
Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil: 8:00 p.m
Chile, Paraguay, Venezuela and Bolivia: 7:00 p.m
Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico: 7:00 p.m
Spain: 11:00 p.m
On what channel and where to watch the 2023 AMAs Latino broadcast?
For the first time you will be able to see it through 3 signs and not only via Univisión. Thanks to the alliance with Dick Clark Productions, you can now watch this event across UNIMÁS, Univisión and Galavisión. This will be the first time that it will not be broadcast by one of the most important networks, Telemundo.
AMAs 2023 Latino Candidates List
Artist of the Year
- bad bunny
- Becky G
- Daddy Yankee
- armed link
- Farruko
- Ivan Cornejo
- Carol J.
- Ro Alejandro
- Santos Romeo
- Rosalia
New Artist of the Year
- strange
- Congrats!
- Eden Munoz
- frontier group
- Laras
- Louis Figueroa
- Lewis R. Conriquez
- Quevedo
- Santa Fe Clan
- Yahritza and its essence
album of the year
- Now I Feel Sorry EP – Buena Vista Social Club
- Damaged – Ivan Cornejo
- Blueprints – Becky G
- Formula, vol. 3 – Romeo Santos
- Jose – J Balvin
- 167 – Farruko
- Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee
- Motomami – Rosalia
- Nostalgia – armed link
- A Summer Without You – Bad Bunny
Song of the year
- “Give Me a Drink” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera
- “Despicha” – Rosalia
- “Two Little Caterpillars” – Sebastian Yatra
- “Damaged” – Ivan Cornejo
- Bachata – Manuel Turizo
- “MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
- “I Act Beautiful” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- Quevedo: The BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52″ – Bizarrap & Quevedo
- “His Footprints” – Romeo Santos
- “I congratulate you” – Shakira and Rao Alejandro
Crossover collaboration of the year
- “Arhbo (Music from the Official Soundtrack of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022)” – Ozuna, Gims, Redone & FIFA Sound
- “Drunk” – Sich and DJ Khaled
- “The Fame” – Rosalía & The Weeknd
- “Keep Going” – J Balvin and Ed Sheeran
- “Endless” – Romeo Santos and Justin Timberlake
Best Crossover Artist
- DJ Khaled
- DJ snake
- Ed Sheeran
- Fatman Scoop
- gyms
- Justin Timberlake
- Lil Jon
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Mr. Vegas
- weekend
Streaming Artist of the Year
- bad bunny
- Chincho Corleone
- frontier group
- Ivan Cornejo
- Carol J.
year round
- Enfiestados y Amanecidos Tour – Grupo Firme
- The Last Vuelta World Tour – Daddy Yankee
- Papi Juancho World Tour – Maluma
- $Love Tour – Karol G
- The hottest tour in the world – Bad Bunny
Best Artist – Urban
- Anuel aa
- bad bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- jhaiko
- Carol J.
- Natty Natasha
- ozona
- Ro Alejandro
Best Album – Urban
- Jose – J Balvin
- 167 – Farruko
- legend -Daddy Yankee
- Saturn – Rao Alejandro
- summer without you – Bad Bunny
Best Song – Urban
- “Desperados” – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone
- “Wrap” – Anita
- “Remix” – Daddy Yankee
- “Sexy Baby” – Jhayco
- “Marmoset asked me” – Bad Bunny
Best Duo or Group – Pop
- Jessie and Joey
- green dwarfs
- immunity
- Mao and Ricky
- Rick
general cooperation
- “Give Me a Drink” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera
- “Misunderstanding” – Farruko, Victor Cárdenas and DJ Adoni
- “MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
- “Older Than You” – Natty Natasha, Daddy Yankee, and Wisin y Yandel
- “I Act Beautiful” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- “Midalo” – Blessed, Justin Quills and Lenny Tavarez
- “Be Back” – Karen Lyon and Grupo Frontera
- Quevedo: The BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52″ – Bizarrap & Quevedo
- “Waiting for You” – Prince Reuss and Maria Becerra
- “I congratulate you” – Shakira and Rao Alejandro
Best Song – Pop
- “I Danced With My Ex” – Becky G
- “June” – Maluma
- “Provence” – Carol J.
- “Red Heels” – Sebastian Yatra
- “I love you period” – Chayanne
Best Collaboration – Pop/Urban
- “Good Morning” – Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios
- “Misunderstanding” – Farruko, Victor Cárdenas and DJ Adoni
- “Hot” – Daddy Yankee and Pitbull
- “MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G
- “Older Than You” – Natty Natasha, Daddy Yankee, and Wisin y Yandel
- “I Act Beautiful” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- “Midalo” – Blessed, Justin Quills and Lenny Tavarez
- Punto 40 – Rauw Alejandro & Baby Rasta
- Quevedo: The BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52″ – Bizarrap & Quevedo
- “I congratulate you” – Shakira and Rao Alejandro
Best Artist – Regional Mexican
- Angela Aguilar
- Karen Lyon
- chiquis
- Christian Nodal
- Eden Munoz
- Gerardo Ortiz
- Ivan Cornejo
- Junior H.
- Lewis R. Conriquez
- Baby Aguilar
Best Album – Pop
- Dannocean – Danny Ocean
- Inside Out – Camilo
- Dharma – Sebastian Yatra
- Blueprints – Becky G
- Motomami – Rosalia
Best Duo or Group – Regional Mexican
- Los Recodetos Band
- Sergio Lizarraga MS Squad
- 50 caliber
- armed link
- organizing force
- fixed group
- frontier group
- untouchable
- Blue angels
- Yahritza and its essence
Best Album – Regional Mexican
- Damaged – Ivan Cornejo
- From the Neighborhood to Here, Volume 2 – Fuerza Regida
- My Life in a Cigarette 2 – Junior H
- Nostalgia – armed link
- Obsession Deluxe – Yahritza and its essence
Best Song – Regional Mexican
- “Shali” – Eden Muñoz
- “The Huitlacoche Wedding (Live)” – Karen Lyon
- “No se va (Live)” – Grupo Frontera
- “Good Luck to You” – Julion Alvarez and his Norteño Band
- “If it hurts, then it hurts” – untouchable
The best collaboration – Tropical
- “Old Basketball” – Carlos Vives and Camilo
- “Handkerchief” – Romeo Santos and Rosalia
- “Monotone” – Shakira and Ozuna
- “It’s Me” – Don Omar, Wesin and Gente de Zona
- “Waiting for You” – Prince Reuss and Maria Becerra
Best Collaboration – Regional Mexican
- “Big Ticket (Live)” – Fuerza Regida & Edgardo Nuñez
- “Brendo” – Mario Bautista and Banda El Recodo
- “Quality” – Firm Group & Luis Mexia
- “With a Little Boat on My Chest” – Adriel Favela & Carin León
- “You Have to Make Money” – Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga and Eden Muñoz
- “I Played and I Suffered” – ARMED Link & DannyLux
- “Be Back” – Karen Lyon and Grupo Frontera
- “It’s Over (Live)” – Lenin Ramirez, Forza Rigida & Banda Renovation
- “If I Already Made You Wrong” – Luis R Conriquez & Jessi Uribe
- “It’s Over” – Brand MP & Becky G
Best Artist – Tropical
- Carlos Vives
- Mark Anthony
- Royce Prince
- Santos Romeo
- Victor Manuel
Best Album – Tropical
- Now I Feel Sorry EP – Buena Vista Social Club
- Compiana II – Carlos Vives
- Formula, vol. 3 – Romeo Santos
- Here I am – Mark Anthony
- The Ultimate Bachata Collection – Hector “El Toreto” Acosta
Best Song – Tropical
- “Despicha” – Rosalia
- “After the Beach” – Bad Bunny
- Bachata – Manuel Turizo
- “Begaw” – Camilo
- “His Footprints” – Romeo Santos
Best Artist – Pop
- Anita
- Becky G
- Camilo
- Enrique Iglesias
- Cali Uchis
- Luis Fonsi
- Ricky Martin
- Rosalia
- Sebastian Yatra
- Shakira
