Latin AMAs 2023 LIVE ONLINE TODAY today via Univision for FREE: Nominees, winners, time, where to watch, and who is televising the awards ceremony | Live stream of the Latin American Music Awards | Directions | USA Mix | uses

This Thursday, April 20th, Latin American Music Awards 2023 (AMA’s Latin) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, one of the hottest venues in the United States. The Best Latin Music Awards will be a party, with the most anticipated artists of the moment expected to participate and where Bad Bunny is the big favorite to win Artist of the Year. Read on.

Who will be the Latino drivers of the 2023 AMAs?

On this occasion, the hosts of the award ceremony at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards will be Galilea Montego, Julian Gil, Calrissa Molina and Natty Natasha, an urban music singer who will for the first time have the opportunity to lead this ceremony. On the other hand, it is noteworthy that artists such as Myke Towers, Guaynaa, Lele Pons, Olga Tañón, Angela Aguilar, Danna Paola, Jesse & Joy and others will be presenting.

When to see the 2023 Latin AMAs?

In the US, you can see it starting at 7:00 PM (Eastern Time), while in Mexico it will start at 5:00 PM (Central Mexico). Here we leave you more schedules so you can watch the Latin American Music Awards.

Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 6:00 p.m

Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil: 8:00 p.m

Chile, Paraguay, Venezuela and Bolivia: 7:00 p.m

Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico: 7:00 p.m

Spain: 11:00 p.m

On what channel and where to watch the 2023 AMAs Latino broadcast?

For the first time you will be able to see it through 3 signs and not only via Univisión. Thanks to the alliance with Dick Clark Productions, you can now watch this event across UNIMÁS, Univisión and Galavisión. This will be the first time that it will not be broadcast by one of the most important networks, Telemundo.

AMAs 2023 Latino Candidates List

Artist of the Year

bad bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

armed link

Farruko

Ivan Cornejo

Carol J.

Ro Alejandro

Santos Romeo

Rosalia

New Artist of the Year

strange

Congrats!

Eden Munoz

frontier group

Laras

Louis Figueroa

Lewis R. Conriquez

Quevedo

Santa Fe Clan

Yahritza and its essence

album of the year

Now I Feel Sorry EP – Buena Vista Social Club

Damaged – Ivan Cornejo

Blueprints – Becky G

Formula, vol. 3 – Romeo Santos

Jose – J Balvin

167 – Farruko

Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee

Motomami – Rosalia

Nostalgia – armed link

A Summer Without You – Bad Bunny

Song of the year

“Give Me a Drink” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera

“Despicha” – Rosalia

“Two Little Caterpillars” – Sebastian Yatra

“Damaged” – Ivan Cornejo

Bachata – Manuel Turizo

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

“I Act Beautiful” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

Quevedo: The BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52″ – Bizarrap & Quevedo

“His Footprints” – Romeo Santos

“I congratulate you” – Shakira and Rao Alejandro

Crossover collaboration of the year

“Arhbo (Music from the Official Soundtrack of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022)” – Ozuna, Gims, Redone & FIFA Sound

“Drunk” – Sich and DJ Khaled

“The Fame” – Rosalía & The Weeknd

“Keep Going” – J Balvin and Ed Sheeran

“Endless” – Romeo Santos and Justin Timberlake

Best Crossover Artist

DJ Khaled

DJ snake

Ed Sheeran

Fatman Scoop

gyms

Justin Timberlake

Lil Jon

Megan Thee Stallion

Mr. Vegas

weekend

Streaming Artist of the Year

bad bunny

Chincho Corleone

frontier group

Ivan Cornejo

Carol J.

year round

Enfiestados y Amanecidos Tour – Grupo Firme

The Last Vuelta World Tour – Daddy Yankee

Papi Juancho World Tour – Maluma

$Love Tour – Karol G

The hottest tour in the world – Bad Bunny

Best Artist – Urban

Anuel aa

bad bunny

Daddy Yankee

Farruko

J Balvin

jhaiko

Carol J.

Natty Natasha

ozona

Ro Alejandro

Best Album – Urban

Jose – J Balvin

Best Song – Urban

“Desperados” – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone

“Wrap” – Anita

“Remix” – Daddy Yankee

“Sexy Baby” – Jhayco

“Marmoset asked me” – Bad Bunny

Best Duo or Group – Pop

Jessie and Joey

green dwarfs

immunity

Mao and Ricky

Rick

general cooperation

“Give Me a Drink” – Fueza Regida & Grupo Frontera

“Misunderstanding” – Farruko, Victor Cárdenas and DJ Adoni

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

“Older Than You” – Natty Natasha, Daddy Yankee, and Wisin y Yandel

“I Act Beautiful” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Midalo” – Blessed, Justin Quills and Lenny Tavarez

“Be Back” – Karen Lyon and Grupo Frontera

Quevedo: The BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52″ – Bizarrap & Quevedo

“Waiting for You” – Prince Reuss and Maria Becerra

“I congratulate you” – Shakira and Rao Alejandro

Best Song – Pop

“I Danced With My Ex” – Becky G

“June” – Maluma

“Provence” – Carol J.

“Red Heels” – Sebastian Yatra

“I love you period” – Chayanne

Best Collaboration – Pop/Urban

“Good Morning” – Wisin, Camilo & Los Legendarios

“Misunderstanding” – Farruko, Victor Cárdenas and DJ Adoni

“Hot” – Daddy Yankee and Pitbull

“MAMIII” – Becky G & Karol G

“Older Than You” – Natty Natasha, Daddy Yankee, and Wisin y Yandel

“I Act Beautiful” – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Midalo” – Blessed, Justin Quills and Lenny Tavarez

Punto 40 – Rauw Alejandro & Baby Rasta

Quevedo: The BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 52″ – Bizarrap & Quevedo

“I congratulate you” – Shakira and Rao Alejandro

Best Artist – Regional Mexican

Angela Aguilar

Karen Lyon

chiquis

Christian Nodal

Eden Munoz

Gerardo Ortiz

Ivan Cornejo

Junior H.

Lewis R. Conriquez

Baby Aguilar

Best Album – Pop

Dannocean – Danny Ocean

Inside Out – Camilo

Dharma – Sebastian Yatra

Blueprints – Becky G

Motomami – Rosalia

Best Duo or Group – Regional Mexican

Los Recodetos Band

Sergio Lizarraga MS Squad

50 caliber

armed link

organizing force

fixed group

frontier group

untouchable

Blue angels

Yahritza and its essence

Best Album – Regional Mexican

Damaged – Ivan Cornejo

From the Neighborhood to Here, Volume 2 – Fuerza Regida

My Life in a Cigarette 2 – Junior H

Nostalgia – armed link

Obsession Deluxe – Yahritza and its essence

Best Song – Regional Mexican

“Shali” – Eden Muñoz

“The Huitlacoche Wedding (Live)” – Karen Lyon

“No se va (Live)” – Grupo Frontera

“Good Luck to You” – Julion Alvarez and his Norteño Band

“If it hurts, then it hurts” – untouchable

The best collaboration – Tropical

“Old Basketball” – Carlos Vives and Camilo

“Handkerchief” – Romeo Santos and Rosalia

“Monotone” – Shakira and Ozuna

“It’s Me” – Don Omar, Wesin and Gente de Zona

“Waiting for You” – Prince Reuss and Maria Becerra

Best Collaboration – Regional Mexican

“Big Ticket (Live)” – Fuerza Regida & Edgardo Nuñez

“Brendo” – Mario Bautista and Banda El Recodo

“Quality” – Firm Group & Luis Mexia

“With a Little Boat on My Chest” – Adriel Favela & Carin León

“You Have to Make Money” – Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga and Eden Muñoz

“I Played and I Suffered” – ARMED Link & DannyLux

“Be Back” – Karen Lyon and Grupo Frontera

“It’s Over (Live)” – Lenin Ramirez, Forza Rigida & Banda Renovation

“If I Already Made You Wrong” – Luis R Conriquez & Jessi Uribe

“It’s Over” – Brand MP & Becky G

Best Artist – Tropical

Carlos Vives

Mark Anthony

Royce Prince

Santos Romeo

Victor Manuel

Best Album – Tropical

Now I Feel Sorry EP – Buena Vista Social Club

Compiana II – Carlos Vives

Formula, vol. 3 – Romeo Santos

Here I am – Mark Anthony

The Ultimate Bachata Collection – Hector “El Toreto” Acosta

Best Song – Tropical

“Despicha” – Rosalia

“After the Beach” – Bad Bunny

Bachata – Manuel Turizo

“Begaw” – Camilo

“His Footprints” – Romeo Santos

Best Artist – Pop

Anita

Becky G

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Cali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Ricky Martin

Rosalia

Sebastian Yatra

Shakira