July 25, 2022

Latest global news feed today 25th July

Phyllis Ward July 25, 2022 2 min read

This image shows smoke billowing over fields and burning vegetation after a forest fire in the Arlanza Valley, in Santo Domingo de Silos, near Burgos, on July 25, 2022. (Photo by Cesar Manso/AFP via Getty Images)

A “very severe fire hazard” is expected in parts of Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece on Monday, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

“Extremely Severe Hazard” is the highest level of risk on the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (ECMWF) / Fire Weather Index (FWI) scale.

The lower level – “extreme risk” of fire – is expected in other parts of Europe, including the UK, France, Austria, Germany, Slovakia, Romania and Croatia.

EFFIS is a unit of the Copernicus Emergency Management Service, which provides daily forecasts of fire hazards based on the Fire Weather Index (FWI).

There are also warnings of wildfire dangers across Slovenia, with a “severe” risk level in the southwest of the country, according to METEOALARM, an integration of European national weather services and part of the European weather services network.

In Greece, hundreds of firefighters are trying to contain wildfires across the country. 320 firefighters with 68 trucks and two firefighting planes are battling for a fifth day against a blaze in Dadiah National Park, near the border region of Evros, in the northeast of the country, where the only Black Eagles colony in the Balkans is located. .

“It was another difficult night, here in Dadia, with the fires raging,” Greek Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Christos Stylianides, who remains in the area, announced on Monday, adding that people from the vulnerable are suffering from respiratory illnesses. Trouble was forced to evacuate.

“It’s an uphill battle, it’s a battle to secure the future of this extraordinary ecosystem,” he added.

Firefighters are still fighting for the third day against the flames on the island of Lesbos and in the western part of the Peloponnese peninsula.

The provinces of Nouvelle, Aquitaine and Gironde reported on Monday that in France, forest fires in the Gironde region have already been resolved. The county added on Twitter that all evacuees can now return to their homes.

The fire warnings come as Europe continues to grapple with high temperatures.

In Spain, there are heat warnings for much of the south of the country, with alerts for maximum temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in areas around the cities of Seville, Huelva and Murcia, according to the agency. The Spanish national weather forecaster, AEMET.

There are also warnings of high temperatures in southern France, Switzerland, Italy and the Balkans, according to METEOALARM.

