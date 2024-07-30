LATAM Airlines Colombia announces flights to Caracas

LATAM Airlines Colombia has cancelled its flights to Caracas due to recent demonstrations, and has implemented flexible measures for passengers with scheduled flights between July 29 and 30 from the Venezuelan capital to Bogota.

Passengers affected by this situation will be able to change their travel date without incurring any penalties or fare differences, as long as the new flight is within seven days of the original travel date. These changes will be subject to seat availability in the same cabin class originally purchased.

For more information, you can contact the airline’s customer service channels. https://www.latamairlines.com/co/es/centro-ayuda

