La Pepchita is honest with her fans, and strongly reveals her intimate relationship

“baby girl” She is one of the influencers who became famous for her wonderful figure, through her social networks she shares a large number of sensual photos, but this time she surprised her fans by being honest and adorable. A powerful disclosure about their intimate relationship.

Daniela Alexis Barcelothe real name of the influencer and singer, gained fame in 2016 for her participation in the Azteca TV show “Falling in Love”, which made her considered the “loving” host and specialist of the show, which also made her add followers in the networks.

Danny, as her fans and friends affectionately call her, left the show hosted by Carmen Muñoz in 2020, and has since continued her career as a presenter. last year “baby girl” She was one of the members of MasterChef Celebrity, as it was one of the favourites.

La Bebeshita reveals details of her intimate relationship

The 30-year-old hostess and influencer is very active on her social networks, especially on Instagrama platform followed by 2.7 million fans, with whom she shares details of her career, as well as her personal life, as revealed on Wednesday night.

Daniela Alexis He surprised millions of his fans with his dynamism in which he answered the questions of millions of his followers on the popular platform, forcing him to talk about some issues such as his loneliness, and the relationship with some friends he was with recently. I saw.

One of her fans was encouraged to ask a question regarding the influencer’s privacy that he was not afraid to answer. “When was the last time you cooked delicious food?” It was a question asked by his followers, to which he answered: “Never, do I weep. I never did, I am a virgin.”

In addition, La Pepchita explained that she is still single because she enjoys this stage in her life so much, and also admitted that she loves a member of the Club America team, although she only revealed that her name begins with the letter. c.

The influencer revealed the details of her intimate life with her fans. Photo: IGalexissoy

