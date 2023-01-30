La Loyola has already collected more than 3,000 applications for its futuristic health sciences campus

Loyola University is preparing to teach medicine, nursing, biotechnology, and physical therapy on its futuristic health sciences campus, which it hopes will open next year. have already received Up to 3,000 applications, 100 of which are for medicine, from students waiting for a private university to gain clearance to become the first private university to offer medicine, one of the most sought-after degrees. But in the meantime, she continues to progress and already has a decimal team, while she received Up to 200 requests from healthcare professionals who have sent their applications to teach in these future degrees.

University Rector, Gabriel Perez Alcala, On Monday, he appeared at a press conference to introduce the dean’s team. He will be the dean of this campus Antonio Nunez Vice Dean Herminia Ramos Romero.

Nunez has a degree in medicine and surgery and specializes in hematology, Hemotherapy and immunotherapy. MD from the University of Seville, after completing his doctoral studies in Paris, he also worked at the Pasteur Institute, where he obtained his degree in Immunology. Back in Spain, he organized and directed the first laboratory of histocompatibility and transplantation in Andalusia. Likewise, he was Head of the Immunology Service of the Universidad Virgen del Rocio Hospital, a position he held until 2019. He was also responsible for the Andalusian Plan for Clinical Laboratories, where he developed several initiatives to improve and coordinate clinical laboratories of the Public Health Service of Andalusia (SSPA). In addition, Núñez had an important political career, having been an Andalusian parliamentarian for years, First with the Palestinian Authority and then with the Socialist Workers Party.

For her part, Herminia Ramos holds a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Navarra, a Master of Science in Human Nutrition from King’s College London, as well as a Master in Clinical Nutrition from the Autonomous University of Madrid and holds a diploma from the Senior Management of the Health Sector Program at San Telmo Business School.

He developed a large part of his career in Andalusia, holding various positions, such as a physician assistant specialist in the hospital’s Nutrition and Dietetic Unit Virgin of Rocio of Seville; Deputy Director of the Economic Department at Vallem University Hospital (Seville); Technician in the Planning, Management and Resource Management Department of the General Directorate of Health Care of the Andalusian Health Service; and Deputy Medical Director at the University Hospital Virgen del Rocío Seville.

«This project means for me the realization of some of my dreams: building a university space dedicated to committed health sciences, on the one hand, Scientific and technological distinction and on the other hand, with an unequivocal humane and social call for the health professionals of the future. One of the things that surprised and attracted me the most about Loyola is that it has qualities similar to those of some of the best universities I know and I think that, in a few years, it will undoubtedly be among the most prestigious universities in the world.” University strategy for the coming years.

investment millionaire



Loyola continues to take steps to complete the organization of the new faculties, for which it has invested nearly 30 million euros in a new building that will house these future studies. medicine, nursing, biotechnology, physiotherapy, They will be added to those already taught in pharmacology, psychology, sports science or nutrition.

As explained by the Rector of the University, while waiting to receive verification from the Department of Assessment and Accreditation (DEVA) of the Andalusian Knowledge Agency, the University has already signed agreements with several private hospitals and with medical colleges and they are in a position he hopes to sign some others so that future medical students can carry out their practices Clinical centers such as QuirónSalud, Fátima, Viamed, Asepeyo, Santa Isabel, San Agustín, Vithas, It is they who already have agreements with them and will soon close them with other private centers. By closing these agreements, he hopes to be able to teach these degrees in the 2023/2024 academic year.

In addition, the idea is that medicine Offers 60 places annually to new income Once the health sciences campus of the future is completed, approximately 1,800 professionals leave each year from all degrees to be taught. Admission process for these degrees that are pending permission to be able to teach in the next academic year It has already been opened, and the entrance exams will be held on April 22.

In addition, the building to be presented will be close, with the latest technology and in which clinical simulations will be integrated. In fact, there will be a simulation of an intensive care unit, an operating room, a delivery room, a multifunctional room or even a triage area where students will be able to do their practical operations from the first day. Similarly, Loyola wants medical and nursing professionals to work together.

The university president noted that the Loyola Health Sciences Campus was authorized by the Junta de Andalucía by decree of July 6, 2021. “I believe that You will provide us with the necessary knowledge and experience So that this new college is fully successful and we can continue to take appropriate steps in our growth plan until we become the full-fledged university we dream of. Perez Alcala noted of course without losing the culture of excellence and quality.