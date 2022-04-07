Kourtney Kardashian shares wedding photos with Travis Parker

United State.
Kourtney Kardashian I take Las vigas This was evidenced by his publication on social networks of the story of the ceremony in which he got married Travis Parker And by the way, the first photos of the emotional moment.
“I found these photos in my camera roll. Once in a far, faraway land (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night out and some tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured into the lonely open church with Elvis and got married (without licence),” he wrote. “Practice makes perfect.” Courtney In the post on Instagram.
for this part, travis He replied with a message that only wrote an emoji.
In the photos, the 42-year-old wellness expert is seen holding a bouquet of red roses as she looks at the 46-year-old drummer from Blink-182. imitated behind them Elvis Presley.
In the following pictures Courtney and TravisWearing matching black sunglasses with dark sunglasses, they were seen posing in front of the camera during the party.
It was recently announced that the newlyweds, who got engaged last October, benefited from attending this year’s Grammy Awards which were held in Las vigas, To head to the One Love Wedding Church and get married.
“Courtney and Travis They had a wedding in Las Vegas on Sunday night after amoroussource said Entertainment tonight.
“It was kind of fun and spontaneous kind of before the royal wedding. travis I thought it would be very interesting and beautiful to celebrate their relationship in this way. Courtney She loves her so much travis And she’s ready to do whatever he likes.”
The source added: “A travis He loves to flaunt his love and desperately wants to spend the rest of his life with him Courtney. She’s also very happy and feels like it’s a completely different world than she was with Scott. They are both very excited to continue celebrating together and honoring their love with their friends and family.”
Likewise, the media confirmed that the couple arrived at the wedding chapel at midnight, and requested an imitator. Elvis to marry them.
The bulletin stated that “the ceremony lasted between 10 and 15 minutes, and the couple danced and kissed each other while exchanging vows.”
