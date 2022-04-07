April 7, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Kourtney Kardashian shares wedding photos with Travis Parker

Kourtney Kardashian shares wedding photos with Travis Parker

Lane Skeldon April 7, 2022 2 min read

United State.

Kourtney Kardashian I take Las vigas This was evidenced by his publication on social networks of the story of the ceremony in which he got married Travis Parker And by the way, the first photos of the emotional moment.

“I found these photos in my camera roll. Once in a far, faraway land (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night out and some tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured into the lonely open church with Elvis and got married (without licence),” he wrote. “Practice makes perfect.” Courtney In the post on Instagram.

for this part, travis He replied with a message that only wrote an emoji.

In the photos, the 42-year-old wellness expert is seen holding a bouquet of red roses as she looks at the 46-year-old drummer from Blink-182. imitated behind them Elvis Presley.

In the following pictures Courtney and TravisWearing matching black sunglasses with dark sunglasses, they were seen posing in front of the camera during the party.

It was recently announced that the newlyweds, who got engaged last October, benefited from attending this year’s Grammy Awards which were held in Las vigas, To head to the One Love Wedding Church and get married.

Courtney and Travis They had a wedding in Las Vegas on Sunday night after amoroussource said Entertainment tonight.

“It was kind of fun and spontaneous kind of before the royal wedding. travis I thought it would be very interesting and beautiful to celebrate their relationship in this way. Courtney She loves her so much travis And she’s ready to do whatever he likes.”

See also  Carol J revealed his main obsession

The source added: “A travis He loves to flaunt his love and desperately wants to spend the rest of his life with him Courtney. She’s also very happy and feels like it’s a completely different world than she was with Scott. They are both very excited to continue celebrating together and honoring their love with their friends and family.”

Likewise, the media confirmed that the couple arrived at the wedding chapel at midnight, and requested an imitator. Elvis to marry them.

The bulletin stated that “the ceremony lasted between 10 and 15 minutes, and the couple danced and kissed each other while exchanging vows.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Controversy over Doña Rosa’s statements about Lupillo .’s wife

April 6, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Sherlin details her mimicry of Camilo and congratulates the Colombian: ‘He talks about it well’

April 6, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Miss Universe 2021 talks about the disease that makes her gain weight

April 6, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Kourtney Kardashian shares wedding photos with Travis Parker

April 7, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Journalist fired for buying Kamala Harris’ suit!

April 6, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

A massive double for Karim Benzema and Real Madrid beat Chelsea in the Champions League

April 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Russia: The provocation in Bucha seeks to obstruct negotiations | News

April 6, 2022 Phyllis Ward