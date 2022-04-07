Kourtney Kardashian shares wedding photos with Travis Parker

Kourtney Kardashian I take Las vigas This was evidenced by his publication on social networks of the story of the ceremony in which he got married Travis Parker And by the way, the first photos of the emotional moment.

“I found these photos in my camera roll. Once in a far, faraway land (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night out and some tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured into the lonely open church with Elvis and got married (without licence),” he wrote. “Practice makes perfect.” Courtney In the post on Instagram.

for this part, travis He replied with a message that only wrote an emoji.

In the photos, the 42-year-old wellness expert is seen holding a bouquet of red roses as she looks at the 46-year-old drummer from Blink-182. imitated behind them Elvis Presley.