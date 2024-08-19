King Charles III takes fresh action against Prince Andrew to force him to vacate his Windsor home

It was learned this weekend that King Carlos III She kicked out the private security team. Andrew York, reportedly consisting of ten people The sunThey have been notified that their services will no longer be needed from next October.

The British press realizes that the British monarch intends, with this decision, to increase the pressure on his brother. To vacate Royal Lodge once and for all.the Windsor residence he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, because to avoid having to give it up, Prince Andrew will now have to fund his own security costs at the home.

The newspaper last January telegraph He had already made it known that Charles III was prepared to take this action if his brother did not agree to leave the royal house. The king would have asked him instead to move to Frogmore Cottage, a more modest property that had been the residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and which Charles III considered more compatible with the Duke of York’s new status after his departure from the British royal family, but he refused to comply.

In 2019, Prince Andrew was forced to step down from his official duties as a royal after a disastrous interview in which he denied any involvement in Epstein and sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre, for which he later agreed to pay several million pounds to settle a civil lawsuit against him.

As explained today telegraph The lease allows him to remain at Royal Lodge until 2079, but also requires him to maintain the accommodation to standards that he now likely would not be able to continue to meet without the financial support of his older brother.