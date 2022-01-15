January 15, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather sued for crypto fraud

Zera Pearson January 15, 2022 2 min read

social Kim kardashian and the athlete Floyd Mayweather Jr. In the eye of the hurricane after they were Reported for fraudBecause they are both famous They would encourage their followers and some businessmen to invest in a digital currency with poor economic stability.

According to one of the international media, a Class action in the courts of California, United States, Where the company behind Cryptocurrency EthereumMax and celebrities Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather for posting this.

because Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather announce cryptocurrencyThe exchange rate of the digital currency rose, the company claimed EthereumMax would have paid for such ads, Although both artists emphasized, at the time, that it was only a recommendation and not a paid mention.

Although according to American media, The cooperation could have generated profits for the participants, exceeding a million dollars (20 million pesos). while in the case of Floyd Mayweather has become a trend with this cryptocurrency as a transaction To access one of his fights broadcast on YouTube.

comprehensive, The athlete wore a T-shirt with the digital currency logo, during a conference on Bitcoin, although it has not yet been revealed whether the celebrities earned income from the announcement of the said exchange rate.

Because since last year the currency has had little stability, and It lost about 97 percent of its initial value, businessman Ryan Hogrich, who leads class action and invested in digital currency, confirmed Kim’s remarks Kardashian Way Floyd Mayweather Wrong, misleading and cause huge losses.

Although, still The results were not disclosed. The economic or social situation they will face Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather If they are found guilty of making false or misleading advertisements, they It can be greater for the athlete, Who is the He has already lost a lawsuit for fraud related to cryptocurrency, He had to pay a fine of nearly $800,000 (16 million pesos).

