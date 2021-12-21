Kendall Jenner shares mental health and wellness in her latest Instagram post

American model and media personality Kendall Jenner has taken to her Instagram account to share positive messages about mental health and wellness. The model shared a private message for those with anxiety issues.

Former member of keeping up with the Kardashians The 26-year-old took her Instagram stories and posted some positive posts from a book Cleo Wade, Talk of the Heart: Poetic Wisdom for a Better Life.

His post reads quotes including: “And the best news of all is that it’s never too late to become the person you’ve always wanted to be.”

“No matter how overwhelming the emotions that come with stress and anxiety, we must always remember that we are human.Read the second underlined quote.

“We always have the power to set them free,” Kendall Jenner stressed.

One post published featured mantras on how to deal with anxiety, saying: “Stop. Breathe slowly and deliberately. Think positive. Remember your strength. These feelings will eventually disappear, because they eventually know that they have no home within their sacred selves.”