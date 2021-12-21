December 21, 2021

Kendall Jenner shares mental health and wellness in her latest Instagram post

Zera Pearson December 21, 2021 1 min read

American model and media personality Kendall Jenner has taken to her Instagram account to share positive messages about mental health and wellness. The model shared a private message for those with anxiety issues.

Former member of keeping up with the Kardashians The 26-year-old took her Instagram stories and posted some positive posts from a book Cleo Wade, Talk of the Heart: Poetic Wisdom for a Better Life.

