June 26, 2024

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny make love to each other on a Parisian night out

Lane Skeldon June 26, 2024 2 min read

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny splashnews.com

Kendall Jenner And Bad bunny They were affectionate during a romantic night in Paris.

The couple held hands as they were photographed leaving the FWRD Paris Fashion Week event together. Jenner, 28, and Bad Bunny, 30, headed to La Girafe restaurant, where they had dinner.

Jenner and Bad Bunny wore matching black outfits. Jenner wore a black dress with sheer bottoms, while Bad Bunny wore trousers and a tucked-in jacket, completing his look with a pair of black glasses.

With her hair in a ponytail, Jenner smiled softly as she walked.

Rumors that Jenner and Bad Bunny were dating again surfaced last month when the pair were seen hugging each other after the Met Gala.

“It looked like they were back,” a source said exclusively. Us Weekly About how the couple was “hanging out and talking closely” at Après in New York.

The source added that Jenner and Bad Bunny acted “very nice” throughout the night.

“It seemed like they were the only ones in the room. They had not interacted with others for a while,” the source said. “They were sitting next to each other and a constant smile was seen on their faces. “It was nice.”

Later that month, the model was seen supporting Bad Bunny during his concert at the Kia Center in Orlando. As Jenner tried to blend in with the crowd, wearing a black sweatshirt over her hair as she watched from the VIP section, attentive fans quickly recognized the Kardashians star.

Jenner and Bad Bunny were first linked in February 2023 after they were spotted on a date in Beverly Hills. Less than a year later, we He confirmed that the couple had ended their relationship.

A source said at the time we Exclusively said that “friends were not surprised” by the breakup, adding: “In any case, they never saw their relationship lasting.”

The source added that Jenner’s inner circle questioned their relationship from the beginning. “Of course they want what’s best for their friend, but they really didn’t feel like Kendall was as compatible with Bad Bunny as she had been in previous relationships with other people,” the insider added. “At the same time, Kendall has had some on-and-off relationships in the past, so she wouldn’t be at all surprised if she got back together with him at some point.”

