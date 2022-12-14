December 15, 2022

Kathryn Siachok talks about Miguel Faraone's appearance, and she doesn't like him - the people - the culture

Lane Skeldon December 15, 2022

Miguel Varone and Catherine Cichuk They have been married for over 25 years and are considered one of the most stable couples in Colombian entertainment. They met when she was a young actress and he was one of the main characters on the small screen.

It was the first time they met in the aisle of a plane but they still don’t know each other, Varoni shared with his partner, actress Yodi Henriquez, his idea “You’ll Be Mine,” with mischief that marked him.

On the set of the telenovela “Las Juanas” in 1997 they met for the first time and Siachoque’s first impression was different: He said in an interview: “I thought he was right, he walked in and greeted me and didn’t see me.”

After two decades together, the actor’s physical appearance caught the attention of all his followers, as they confirmed that the Argentine is no longer like before. In this regard, Varoni defended himself and stated that it is only about filters and digital retouching.

In the middle of an interview with “People en español” The actress noted the appearance of her husbandindicating that she does not feel uncomfortable with the changes that have been made: “I am very envious, I can’t with her thinness, her thinness that she also displays all day in front of me and annoys me.”

She added that, contrary to what one might think, she is happy with the appearance of her new husband: “Before when [él] He was overweight, his knees hurt, his feet were swollen, and he was not in good health. Now that he’s a skinny guy, everything is working out fine for him.”

When asked if she would have a plastic retouch, she didn’t hesitate to answer in the affirmative, because “I’ve always told her, since I was 20, I tell her ‘I’m working on bringing it up so when it all falls down, you can pick it up,'” she concluded.

