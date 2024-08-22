August 23, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Kamala Harris’ Big Day: Democratic Convention Makes Her Nomination Official

Kamala Harris’ Big Day: Democratic Convention Makes Her Nomination Official

Winston Hale August 22, 2024 3 min read
Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, during a press conference on the fourth day of the Democratic Convention (Infobae).

Fourth and last day Democratic Convention Inside Chicago will be its central theme”For our future”, indicating a firm stance against a possible second term Donald Trump. According to the conference’s official site, “America cannot afford to return Donald Trump to the White House because Trump’s second term is more dangerous and extreme than the first.”.

The organization emphasized that the election is not just an election between two candidates but a struggle for the future of the country. Vice President Kamala Harris Provided as a person capable of leading America Towards a bright and optimistic era, according to the organization. Tim WallsHis running mate was already anointed last night.

Various speakers will participate in the event Harris Big star of the night. Other confirmed speakers include North Carolina Gov Roy CooperGovernor of Michigan Gretchen WhitmerSenator Elizabeth Warrenand civil rights leader Al Sharpton. As for entertainment, singer Pink Creates an appearance.

At a press conference, Senator Cory Booker He narrated his experience on stage and behind the scenes during these four days of the conference Chicago. Booker He said this after his speech WallsHis former student football players, whom he coached and won a championship in 1999, congratulated him on his appointment and hugged him in a unique moment close to the Democratic nominee. He pointed out thatI haven’t seen what I saw yesterday in a long time. It is real. It is real. The American people love it.”.

See also  Thousands of SNAP recipients could be affected if Donald Trump is re-elected president

Another topic that caught the media’s attention during the press conference was this Thursday’s Republican nomination for Robert F. Kennedy is rumored to run. Trump. According to Michael TylerBenami’s campaign director Harris-WallsThis may not be surprising given the propaganda Kennedy Mostly funded by donors Make America Great Again (MAGA). If those voters are disillusioned,” Tyler asserted.They have a place in Kamala Harris’s campaign and every effort will be made to explain to them why she is a better choice than Trump.”.

Day 3 of the Democratic Convention takes place in Chicago (Reuters).
Day 3 of the Democratic Convention takes place in Chicago (Reuters).

Extending the time of the first three days is also a widely discussed aspect ConferenceIt lasted beyond prime time, not just on the East Coast America But in central time of Chicago. Conference Executive Director, Alex HornbrookThis partly reflects the enthusiasm of speakers and the public, which delays events.

Hornbrook He added, “This is a game that has a lot to say”. In support of this argument, Michael Taylor That said, it proved to be higher than the estimates Republican Convention Day by day, this is a positive sign.

Finally, Taylor He highlighted that the conference was not just for television and they tried to communicate on different platforms. For this reason, more than 200 content creators were invited to ensure that the message reaches the voters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Impressive project in New York: A historic highway will be demolished to connect two neighborhoods
2 min read

Impressive project in New York: A historic highway will be demolished to connect two neighborhoods

August 22, 2024 Winston Hale
Florida Primary Elections – Telemundo Miami (51)
1 min read

Florida Primary Elections – Telemundo Miami (51)

August 21, 2024 Winston Hale
‘I’m a doctor, these are the 3 parts of the body that people don’t wash well when they shower’
2 min read

‘I’m a doctor, these are the 3 parts of the body that people don’t wash well when they shower’

August 21, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

This is how the keys to the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana 2024 remained | South American Cup
1 min read

This is how the keys to the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana 2024 remained | South American Cup

August 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

WhatsApp Plus Update August 17, 2024: Download its final version for Android

August 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
This is the only country in the world that doesn’t have traffic lights: TV and the Internet have only recently arrived
2 min read

This is the only country in the world that doesn’t have traffic lights: TV and the Internet have only recently arrived

August 23, 2024 Phyllis Ward
How to Make $5,000 a Month Training Humanoid Robot Elon Musk
3 min read

How to Make $5,000 a Month Training Humanoid Robot Elon Musk

August 23, 2024 Zera Pearson