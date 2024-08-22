Kamala Harris’ Big Day: Democratic Convention Makes Her Nomination Official

Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, during a press conference on the fourth day of the Democratic Convention (Infobae).

Fourth and last day Democratic Convention Inside Chicago will be its central theme”For our future”, indicating a firm stance against a possible second term Donald Trump. According to the conference’s official site, “America cannot afford to return Donald Trump to the White House because Trump’s second term is more dangerous and extreme than the first.”.

The organization emphasized that the election is not just an election between two candidates but a struggle for the future of the country. Vice President Kamala Harris Provided as a person capable of leading America Towards a bright and optimistic era, according to the organization. Tim WallsHis running mate was already anointed last night.

Various speakers will participate in the event Harris Big star of the night. Other confirmed speakers include North Carolina Gov Roy CooperGovernor of Michigan Gretchen WhitmerSenator Elizabeth Warrenand civil rights leader Al Sharpton. As for entertainment, singer Pink Creates an appearance.

At a press conference, Senator Cory Booker He narrated his experience on stage and behind the scenes during these four days of the conference Chicago. Booker He said this after his speech WallsHis former student football players, whom he coached and won a championship in 1999, congratulated him on his appointment and hugged him in a unique moment close to the Democratic nominee. He pointed out thatI haven’t seen what I saw yesterday in a long time. It is real. It is real. The American people love it.”.

Another topic that caught the media’s attention during the press conference was this Thursday’s Republican nomination for Robert F. Kennedy is rumored to run. Trump. According to Michael TylerBenami’s campaign director Harris-WallsThis may not be surprising given the propaganda Kennedy Mostly funded by donors Make America Great Again (MAGA). If those voters are disillusioned,” Tyler asserted.They have a place in Kamala Harris’s campaign and every effort will be made to explain to them why she is a better choice than Trump.”.

Day 3 of the Democratic Convention takes place in Chicago (Reuters).

Extending the time of the first three days is also a widely discussed aspect ConferenceIt lasted beyond prime time, not just on the East Coast America But in central time of Chicago. Conference Executive Director, Alex HornbrookThis partly reflects the enthusiasm of speakers and the public, which delays events.

Hornbrook He added, “This is a game that has a lot to say”. In support of this argument, Michael Taylor That said, it proved to be higher than the estimates Republican Convention Day by day, this is a positive sign.

Finally, Taylor He highlighted that the conference was not just for television and they tried to communicate on different platforms. For this reason, more than 200 content creators were invited to ensure that the message reaches the voters.