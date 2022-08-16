Justice Department refuses to release statement justifying Trump’s search | International

The United States Department of Justice, headed by the Attorney General, declines to issue a statement or affidavit filed before a judge. Record Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s mansion in Palm Beach (Florida). Before a formal request to the judge by several US media outlets to make the statement public, the prosecutor’s office indicated its refusal. Donald Trump has yet to rule on the matter, but many Republicans have criticized it for not knowing and using it as an argument that there are unspeakable reasons to cover it up.

“There are compelling reasons, including protecting the integrity of an ongoing police investigation involving national security, that support keeping the affidavit confidential.” Judiciary contends.

Both the attorney general’s office and Trump agreed to release the search warrant with its attachments and a list of assets seized by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents. Let me know that Trump is being investigated for at least three potential crimes punishable by fines and/or lengthy prison terms Also numerous documents are available on record Classified as “Top Secret”. In a new appreciation, Trump charged on Friday that he was classified Those documents, although there is no documentary evidence for them.

Unprecedented in American history, no statement or affidavit was released by the prosecutor’s office arguing that there was sufficient evidence of guilt to proceed with a search of the former president’s home.

In a document filed before a judge Florida’s Department of Justice, which is handling the case, said that “the highly classified material involved in this investigation further underscores the need to protect the integrity of the investigation. It also said that disclosure of the government’s affidavit at this stage would reduce future cooperation from witnesses who may be called upon to assist in other high-profile hearings as this investigation progresses.” Also says.

He argues that “the government has a compelling and overriding interest in protecting the integrity of an ongoing criminal investigation.” Your answer is, “The report contains other important and detailed investigative facts: including highly sensitive information about witnesses, witnesses interviewed by the government, specific investigative techniques, and information required to be kept confidential by law.” .

The report, if released, would provide insight into the current investigation’s trajectory, “providing specific details about the direction and potential course of the investigation that may compromise future proceedings,” the Justice Department maintained.

The prosecutor’s office assures that it carefully examined whether the affidavit could be released cross-examination for confidentiality reasons, but assures that the “redundancies necessary to minimize damage to the integrity of the investigation will be extensive.” The rest of the text is significant content. Even so, it demands that the judge be allowed to prescribe which pieces of the report should be preserved if he allows partial release of the report.

The Judiciary authorizes the dissemination, and in fact requests that they be disclosed, of other documents related to the request for records, the request for confidentiality of the hearing, and the decision of the judge ordering it. Now, the judge has to decide.

Other requests

In parallel with the media’s requests to the judge, members of Congress from both the Republican and Democratic parties have demanded to know the contents of the report.

According to the conservative network Fox, Trump’s lawyers, for their part, have asked the judge to return the seized documents, which would violate the former president’s right to immunity. They don’t mention or give any evidence for it.

“Just learned FBI took privileged attorney-client material in now-famous Mar-a-Lago raid,” Trump tweeted shortly after Fox broke the story. He added: I humbly request you to return these documents immediately.

Trump said in an interview on Fox this Monday that he was willing to do whatever it took to help “because the temperature in the country needs to come down.” If not, terrible things will happen, he said. In the same interview, he suggested that the FBI planted false evidence in his home and that he was a victim witch hunt. And then he continues to embrace his followers on his social network.

