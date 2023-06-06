Jürgen Dam says goodbye to America with a meme

ESPNReading: 3 minutes.

Jürgen Dam has already reported to Atlético San Luis’ pre-season squad, but he took the opportunity to say goodbye to Aguilas.

Jurgen Dam He said goodbye America through a meme on their social networks. Football player who will promote Saint Louis AthleticIn his post, he referred to the time he spent at Estadio Azteca shouting “Sio” and was also sarcastic about the positions he scored in the 194 minutes he was on the field with Aguilas.

He had almost no minutes of play, even when on his debut he kissed the team shield, and when they put him in he ran like no one, but his centers went to the moon, he knocked all the haters into his own net, a goal when SIU yelled at the entire Azteca stadium. And with That being said, there was one of the best reinforcements there, who really felt the love for the club,” was the text he laid out Jurgen Dam Pictured is The Simpsons.

“The biggest, most winning, most famous and most important club in the country. Thank you very much for everything, I will always carry you in my heart.” @ Club Americawere the lines with which he introduced the meme on his social networks.

There were two tournaments Jurgen Dam was in the ranks Americaand Apertura 2022 and Clausura 2023. However, he only added 194 minutes on the pitch, between Liga MX and Leagues Cup matches, and in this last competition he scored his only goal as an Águilas footballer.

After saying goodbye to AmericaAnd Jurgen Dam Reported to pre-season Saint Louis Athletica team that has not yet been officially announced as a promotion of the Opening 2023 which will start on the 30th of June.

St. Louis Athletic It will be the sixth team Jurgen Dam So far in his career. He debuted with Estudiantes Tecos, but also went through Pachuca, Tigres, Atlanta, until he got to America And to the Tunero group.