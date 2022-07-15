Jupiter appears in the first images of the James Webb Telescope

The 60-page James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) commissioning report includes two new images of Jupiter, including Its moons are Europa, Thebes, and Metis.

The bright shots of the gas giant were captured by the telescope’s NIRCam instrument during its testing. The report states that the images “revealed that the JWST was traceable.” Moving targets even when there is scattered light Jovian planet is bright.”

NASA has selected nine targets for testing telescope power To track fast-moving objects, which move at speeds of up to 67 milliseconds per second.

Other instruments tested on board include the near-infrared imager, the non-cleaved spectrometer (NIRISS) and the mid-infrared instrument (MIRI), which detect and quantify different wavelengths.

Jupiter was the slowest targetmoving at a speed of only 3.3 milliseconds per second, but all tests were successful.

These pictures also appear Her ability to capture details Like rings and moons around bright planets.

The commissioning report explains: “Observing a bright planet and its moons and rings was expected to be difficult, due to scattered light that could affect the scientific instrument used, but the Precision Guidance Sensor (FGS) must also track the guide stars near the bright planet.”

“These observations substantiate the expectation that the indicative star acquisition will operate successfully as long as Jupiter is at least 140” from the FGS (Precision Guidance Sensor), consistent with a preflight model.

Success in this test opens the possibility for the telescope to track near-Earth asteroids (NEAs), comets and other interstellar objects.