Junior League BetPlay Julio Comesaña returns for tenth time as coach | Colombian football | Betplay League

Talking about Julio Comesaña means immediately going back to Junior. Since his arrival in Colombia, as a player, the Uruguayan has been associated with the Barranquilla team, despite his association with other clubs such as Medellin or Melonarios.

His heart belongs to Kuramba, and it’s no coincidence that his best moments, as a strategist, are connected to the shark story. Juan Cruz Real and, at once, called Comesaña, to calm the atmosphere, came on a ship that did not do well at all, despite a roster full of talent.

He accepted it himself, and has a strong “back” to guide her. He got through the tough moments, kicking him off the field, insulting and more. On the other hand, he also tasted glory with Junior. Personality, dynamism and action were the keys to winning the hearts of Barranquilleros.

With this new appointment, he will begin his tenth stage at the helm of Team Shark, to be the expected lifesaver. And this is not the first time that he has put the team in an opposite confrontation, with a result full of glory and memories of the fans.

Komissana, as a player and coach, knows the commitment that exists in the youth. In bench leadership, he took his first step in 1991, playing 52 commitments from the streak. a short pass by Medellin and in 1992 he returned, in one of the most remembered tournaments, to star in 1993 and participate in the 1994 Copa Libertadores, where they reached the semi-finals, after being eliminated by Velez Sarsfield; At that point, he managed 168 games.

He came back in 1997, where he did not do well, finishing seventh in the championship, missing the final inning at home. 2002 would still be Komissana’s worst moment, even in the opening and closing matches he was unable to classify the hits at home.

In 2008, he returned as a savior, at a time when Junior was on the verge of relegation, dodging the club’s defeat, finishing that table in square 15, only five units more than Envigado, who was in the promotion zone for that year. . In addition, in the first half of 2009, he was the runner-up.

In 2014 he took charge of the club, in his sixth stage and led Junior to the final in that class against Nacional, losing the title in Medellin. 2017 was a dream come true, as he regained the shark reins and took them to the cup title that year and to the semi-finals in South America, though, leaving Uruguay once again.

Farewell did not last long, because in April 2018 he already returned to the Metropolitan. He earned the star at the end of the year, beating Medellín at Atanasio and Copa Sudamericana. He left again at the beginning of 2019 for Colon, Argentina.

Its ninth in Junior and the latest, also fills the young fan with happiness. With the departure of Luis Fernando Suarez, he arrived to lead the Sharks to the championship twice, as well as the second half of the league. By 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, he had won the Premier League against America, leaving the position days later.

In total, he knocked out 603 matches with Junior, winning 266 times, drawing 161, and losing 176 times.

Separated Junior and Komisana, to begin the tenth stage, in search of the tenth star, to put them in tenth place in the BetPlay League. It seems that fate brings together Junior and Julio. The wait would be if there was an eleventh occasion or if this alliance lasted and lasted for many years.