Julio Iglesias Jr. and his desire to honor his father

Julio Iglesias Jr. seem Professional life in it world affiliate entertainment how modelHowever, his passion music I take it for the first launch tweak named “under my eyesin 1999. Now, with years of experience and a proven track record, the singer wants to honor his father, Julio Iglesiaswith his explaining production Threads additional creative. “I would love to sing another whole album with beautiful songs for my parents that I’ve been listening to all my life,” the artist revealed to the medium.people in spanish“.

Julio Iglesias Jr. She is currently releasing a new album called “under the coversWhere he displays his talent in 10 of his favorite songs, accompanied by A big gangwhich includes songs such as “What’s Going On,” “Careless Whisper,” “Shape of You,” “I’m So Hot,” and “Wicked Game,” among others, as well as including regards to Stevie Wonder.

Julio Iglesias Jr. wants to record an album with his father’s famous songs.

“that it dream to make reality In the sense that I’ve always wanted to record like this, a record that matches my personality, with the music I’ve been listening to for many years. And it’s great to be able to set a record big gang With a great product Rudy Perez. With those songs that I’ve been listening to all my life, that I love, that I’m passionate about, it means a lot to me and that I was lucky enough to be able to record in that style. The songs that everyone knows, but are produced in a different way. The beauty of music is that there are different styles and different ways of interpreting and producing it. said brother Enrique Iglesias.

Julio Iglesias Jr’s new album “Under the Covers” is now available on all digital platforms.

The singer thinks so an offer Music can contain multiple sizes of the same style. He commented, “I think the good thing about this record is that there could be a Volume 1, 2, and 3 and I would definitely like to do original songs in that style.” Iglesias Jr

Similarly, the singer pointed out Languages where you can access it sing in this kind of project. I’m very lucky to have lived in the US my whole life, I’m a Spanish boy, I sing in Spanish, English, French and Italian. This record came out that way, I don’t rule out any time we’re going to make an album in that style in Spanish we even think about Songs to make an album in Spanish or to translate the same album into Spanish”.