Judge decides not to freeze plan at this time – NBC Miami (51)

A Texas judge, hearing a petition filed by Florida and 19 other states, decided not to suspend humanitarian parole pending trial in cases filed against Cubans, Venezuelans, Haitians and Nicaraguans. .

Judge Drew B. Tipton, in an order signed Monday, Dec. 27, concluded that the states’ request to freeze the implementation of the humanitarian parole program will be analyzed as part of the investigation, the start date of which has not yet been established. February.

The motion filed by Florida and 19 other states sought to freeze humanitarian parole prior to the hearing that begins the trial.

On January 24, the attorneys general of 20 US states, including Florida and Texas, filed suit against President Joe Biden’s administration’s plan to grant 30,000 humanitarian visas to immigrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Haiti.

The states suing are Texas, Florida, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The case seeks a federal judge to block a humanitarian parole program for citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela and Nicaragua with a sponsor that was implemented with the aim of ending the crisis at the border.

What does the case say?

In their complaint to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the plaintiffs argue that the plan would allow the influx of hundreds of thousands of immigrants into areas of the United States that are already “overburdened.”

They asserted that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is abusing its authority to issue humanitarian clearances through this initiative.

According to the plaintiffs, the federal government’s plan should be declared illegal because the defendants exceeded their authority to issue visas of this type and did not take into account whether they had the capacity to do so. Deport scheme beneficiaries after two years of authorization to stay in the US.

The lawsuit was directed against DHS and its chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the federal agencies responsible for ensuring border security and regulating the flow of immigrants.

The suit contends that the plan would cost Florida billions of dollars in damages and significant state deficits such as public education and health care. But lawyers insist the sponsor has a financial stake. “Government is going to be abolished and it will benefit the country; The labor force is beneficial to have the workers that are needed now,” says Maloof. But Florida’s attorney general has said the humanitarian parole program directly violates federal law and amounts to excessive executive action by the president. “From day one we’ve seen a series of executive orders and a rollback of plans to secure the border,” Moody says. Now, legal experts recommend patience and vigilance. “Continue, without pause, but without haste, the means of making requests through this program are relatively simple,” says Albizar.

With information from EFE