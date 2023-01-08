Juan Guaido has called for an urgent schedule for opposition primaries ahead of the presidential election

Venezuelan opposition leader calls for dates for democratic unity elections

Venezuela is the enemy Juan Quito This Friday, “as a matter of urgency”, the process table was requested to be published Primary elections A unitary candidate will be chosen to face Chavismo in presidential elections scheduled for 2024.

“Respecting his autonomy Principal CommissionUrgent release is requested Chronology”, said an opponent of Savista in a video posted on social media.

Guaidó, until a week ago and has been in charge for almost four years “Interim Government” Most of them Anti-Savistas Deciding to abolish it, he pointed out that the opposition’s “main objective” in 2023, as well as “insisting on free and fair elections,” would be the solution to the millions (of Venezuelans) who are having a hard time or are outside the country.

Guido tweeted requesting the master schedule

“They owe us 360 days to 2024, the deadline for the presidential election. I know it sounds like a lot, but it’s just around the corner. (…) We have a challenge to face immediately, and it must be defeated Ripe. This is not between us, the fight is with Maduro,” he said.

He added that after the removal of the “interim government”, it was “difficult to talk about unity”, however, he stressed that “it is an obligation to face it”. Dictatorship”.

Advocate last December Jesus Maria CasselThe chairman of the primary committee announced that primary elections could be held on June 25, 2023, a date that has yet to be fixed but has served as a guide for planning these elections.

Venezuela’s dictator Nicolas Maduro

Since last May, when the opposition parties announced that they would elect a unitary presidential candidate through primaries, the procedures governing that have been advanced, but the schedule for the process has not yet been presented.

Meanwhile, the Diplomatic representation of the Venezuelan opposition in Washington announced this Friday Completion of duties A few days after the group The National Assembly was formed in 2015 I was ready to put up An end to Juan Guaidó’s interim government.

“The Venezuelan Embassy in the United States and all its officials have officially ceased operations on January 5, 2023,” read a statement released by the opposition. Carlos Vecchio.

The United States is one of the countries that have spoken before Elections of 2018 In the Caribbean country, he described Fraudulent and pointed against Nicolás Maduro. The White House did not recognize the dictator, who positioned himself for another term, instead supporting the opposition leader. Juan QuitoIt was announced Interim President in 2019.

Guaidó’s administration came to gain recognition and support Fifty governments from around the world – Among them, the Republican leader Donald Trump– But, over time, international support waned.

It was at this point last week that the members of the “Elected National Assembly of 2015” voted to end this interim government. In this way, the Guaidó figure is invalid Thursday January 5.

Following this rule, the opposition embassy on US soil added in the statement, “The suspension of operations was decided by the majority of the representatives of the National Assembly, which gave its approval. Legal reform It governed the transition and unconstitutionally removed the presidency headed by President Juan Guaido, the interim government, and the Foreign Service.

Next, the embassy noted that it “deeply regrets the impact this decision may have” on the Venezuelan people.

(with information from EFE)

