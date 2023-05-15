Joseph Tituri is the man who lived underwater for 74 days

A university professor broke the record for living underwater the longest without decompression this weekend at a dive lodge in the Florida Keys.

Joseph Tituri’s 74th day at Jules Undersea Lodge, located at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep lagoon in Key Largo, hasn’t been much different from his previous days since his March 1 drowning.

Tithuri, “Dr. Deep Sea,” he ate a protein-rich microwave salmon and egg meal, exercised with resistance bands, did daily push-ups and slept an hour. Unlike a submarine, The lodge does not use technology to adjust for underwater pressure surges.

The previous record of 73 days, two hours and 34 minutes was set by two Tennessee professors, Bruce Cantrell and Jessica Fine, at the same location in 2014.

But Tituri isn’t settling in just for the record: He plans to stay at the shelter until June 9, when he reaches 100 days. Complete the Project Neptune 100 underwater mission.

The work combines marine and medical research and is organized by the Habitat-owned Marine Resource Development Foundation.

“The record is a little bump and I really appreciate it,” said DeTuri, a University of South Florida academic who holds a doctorate in biomedical engineering and is a retired U.S. Navy officer. “I’m proud to have him, but we still have a lot more science to do.”

His research included daily experiments in physiology Monitor how the human body responds to long-term exposure to extreme stress.

“The idea here is to populate the world’s oceans, take care of them by living in them and treat them well,” Tituri said.

The outreach part of DiTuri’s work includes conducting classes online and streaming interviews from his digital studio under the sea. In the last 74 days, you have reached over 2,500 students with online marine science classes and more along with his regular biomedical engineering studies at the University of South Florida.

Although he says he loves living under the sea, there is one thing he really misses.

“What I miss most about being on the surface is the sun.” Diduri said. “The sun has been an important factor in my life. I usually go to the gym at five and then go out and watch the sunrise.