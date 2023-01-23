José Soto admitted hitting Jefferson Farfan in the Alianza Lima dressing rooms

There is no doubt that the locker rooms Lima Alliance They live differently, because it is one of the most important clubs in the capital. In this sense, the former football player Jose Soto He recently revealed how he was treated Jefferson Farfan and other members of the Victorian team during his days as a professional footballer.

What the former captain of the blue and white national team said is that this happened days after “Fouquetta” made its debut in the first division of Peruvian football, because he stressed that the so-called “10” in the street do not like greetings. for him.

However, Farfan wasn’t the only one to take blows from ‘Baby’ Soto, as the former centre-back also said the same thing happened with Guisasola, Reinaldo Cruzado and Askew.

“I stopped with a stick. Somebody misbehaved and put them in. Ask Guisasola, your nephew Jefferson (Farfán), Reynaldo Cruzado, everybody. They rode first. You passed, greeted and they didn’t answer you. When the next day ‘Good morning’ and nothing. In Day 3, “Good morning” and Boom (the Palazzo), just replied. “Burrito ‘asqui’ fell in, too.”He said in conversation with Louis Guadalupe to trum.

Jefferson Farfan in his early years with Alianza Lima

Farfan, Cruzado, and others hid José Soto’s wand