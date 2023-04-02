Jorge Benguchi reveals the key to recovering his form, talks about Pedro Truglio and whether he has received offers from abroad

2023-04-02

El Toro, who scored 58 goals in the National League, said he could return abroad, but he is in no hurry. Focuses on white and recognizes its importance Peter Truglio to raise the level.

Jorge Bengochi Live a wonderful moment with Olympia . He is the top scorer in the Clausura after last night’s brace against Motagua (he has eight goals in total) and talks about the things that have changed to become the reference “nine” in Honduras, a position that has been in decline in recent times.

What Pedro Truglio says : “It’s the coach who told me that when I turn with the ball it’s controlled in my face and I pass the center back. I try to do what the teacher tells me, and once in a race I try to look for the pass and see how far the frame is.”

The second goal with the wall: “I’m working on it through training and it’s a great goal, I think I’m… well, you don’t realize when you’re playing you don’t see it. But it’s a good definition, it’s different.”

Target exit contracts: “I don’t consider myself a fast player so what I do is try to get past the defenders and that’s where it gets difficult for them. I pack already once and I go in front of him, he runs over me or he gets away. I try to put myself in front of everyone because speed is a lie that I can win It cannot happen like this.”

“I had a great time, but I also had a hard time, but I knew work is what leads to being good and I kept that streak of never giving up which is key to everything,” he said. Benguchi to TVC.

Worked on the physical: “Everything was working, it was self-complementing, it’s a moment when I’m so focused on myself, doing things well and why don’t I think about going abroad again, more focused, more mental and doing good things.”

What prevented him from succeeding in Portugal and Uruguay: “Traveling to Portugal was great fun, I learned a lot and it didn’t feel right. The same things weren’t working out, I left in the middle of the covid pandemic, I had already been out of work for about two months, I didn’t come up with the rhythm of play that I had to To go in. There I immediately went to play and it didn’t work out for me, it was bad, I felt like I wasn’t there, and that’s where the question comes in.

Mental work of Pedro Troglio: “The masses, the people… I realized many things, situations like this, I didn’t take it seriously and I was thinking about working and improving myself. Everything made me able to give more, but it’s happening now, there’s nothing else to do but try to feel that you have Ability “.

TROGLIO supports you to go abroad: “Yes. Professor Truglio is incredible, more than a coach, I’m sure everyone on the team sees him as a friend, as a father. Every word the teacher said to me I absorbed with great desire, with great impetus because I know how to tell me. I think I am preparing for the day when I must I go out in it again first of all. That’s right, life gives you revenge and I hope to do it in the best way if it happens, and if not, do well for Olympia where I feel good and happy.”

It looks like “9” from the selection: “I am very happy with the previous call-up to the national team. What happens is because of how little I did in the tournament. I am happy, because I take advantage of every minute, two, five minutes that I have to play, take advantage of everything, add to it, enjoy it. God will say that This can happen later.”

Caveman who lived in Uruguay: “I don’t consider it as such complicated moments or something difficult. I take it that things didn’t happen. I feel that… no sadness, no weather, everything is fine. But things weren’t what I expected. Everything was It really didn’t happen, but it’s issues I have with my actors, few details.”

external performances: “At the moment I haven’t heard anything and for the best part like this, I’m focused on the team at Olympia. I’m here to continue working in the best way.”

Solidarity with Pedro Troglio so that he does not leave: “It was a very nice gesture from Jerry Bengtson. Everyone on the team is aware of what Professor Truglio has done. We know he has a wonderful history at the Institution with each of us and the affection we all have is reflected there. Bengtson hugged him, but the whole group felt this The way. He’s so lovely and gives us a style that we’re all with him, we support him. I’m sure the whole team wants him to stay for many more years.”