Joe Biden will be the keynote speaker at the Democratic convention in Chicago: former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will also be in attendance.

Joe Biden will be the keynote speaker at the Democratic Convention (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz).



President of the United States, Joe BidenHe will be the keynote speaker on the first day of the Democratic National Convention on Monday and his speech will mark the passing of the baton to the vice president by the leadership of the ruling party. Kamala HarrisIt will accept nominations on Thursday, the organizers announced this Sunday.

The Democratic Convention has the slogan as its central theme ‘For the people; For our future’Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walls want to consolidate the momentum the vice presidential nominee’s formula has gained since its introduction in less than two weeks.

There will also be an opening ceremony on Monday Speeches from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to First Lady Jill Biden and a welcome from Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The Democratic National Convention will give key voices of the party a head start on prime-time television, sustain the popularity momentum of the Harris-Wallace formula, and provide the American people with new political talent.

Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks with President Joe Biden at an event in Prince George’s County, Maryland (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno).



Exactly 20 years ago, a speech at a convention by an unknown senator from Illinois, Barack Obama, catapulted him to the forefront of politics and allowed his historic election victory in 2008.

ObamaIt has its political home in Chicago, He will be the keynote speaker on Tuesday at the United Center stageHarris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, and Illinois Governor JP Pritzker will also join her.

He Wednesday It will be Minnesota Governor’s Day Tim WallsNicknamed “Coach” for his past as a teacher and football coach, he will accept the nomination for vice president in a speech.

Friendly and easy-going, Walls has achieved great fame despite being unknown until a few weeks ago. He has shown great tact in attacking Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance.

People walk past an exhibit inside the United Center as preparations are made for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago (AP/Pablo Martínez Monsivais).

He Thursday This will be the central day of the conference, Along with the long-awaited nomination acceptance speech from Kamala HarrisAfter officially becoming the Democratic presidential nominee in record time, he resigned on July 21 after pressure from the party. His age and ability to serve a second term.

Former President Bill ClintonFormer President of the Lower Nancy Pelosi or the Democratic leader of the lower house, Hakeem Jeffries Other confirmed speakers include former first lady Michelle Obama, who will speak on Tuesday, local media have revealed.

The Senate Majority Leader, a Democrat, will also participate. Chuck Schumer.

A number of celebrities and artists are expected to speak during this Republican National Convention, and despite the events of recent weeks, the party has come together without any expected surprises, beyond criticism from some factions opposed to the Biden administration’s stance. Conflict and humanitarian tragedy in Gaza.

Democratic presidential candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walls (REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt)



“Our convention is an opportunity to bring to the American people the history of our party,” the achievements of the Biden-Harris administration and its plans to “pave a new path for the future,” convention chairman Mignon said in a statement.

”Kamala Harris and Tim Walls are fighting for the American people and America’s future; Donald Trump is only fighting for himself.Moore added.

(with information from EFE)