Joe Biden Seeks Re-Election in 2024: Breaking News and News

President Joe Biden spoke at the 2023 North American Construction Union Legislative Conference in Washington on Tuesday afternoon after earlier announcing his 2024 re-election bid.

According to the White House, Biden is ready to deepen his economic agenda among union members, a key part of his base. He will “highlight his record as America’s pro-union president, the advancement of the Investing in America agenda, which is building the economy from the bottom up and the bottom up, creating new opportunities for hardworking Americans, and why we must finish the job,” a White House official said Monday.

The group represents more than three million “skilled craft professionals” in the United States and Canada. Earlier this Tuesday, Biden won the endorsement of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).

“In his remarks, he will highlight nearly 800,000 manufacturing jobs and more than $400 billion in private sector investment in the manufacturing sector since the president took office,” the official said.

“It will solve the problem of how shovels in the ground, cranes in the air, and factory openings work for American workers, including IPEWs, blacksmiths, boilermakers, truckers, laborers, masons, masons, plumbers and pipefitters, painters, plasterers, operating engineers, and sheet metal workers. .

As he has done in recent weeks, Biden will compare his economic plans to those of Republicans. “Biden will discuss the devastating impact of House Speaker McCarthy’s push to raise energy prices and send manufacturing jobs overseas in exchange for tax handouts that benefit wealthier Americans more by repealing the Clean Energy Tax Credits from the Inflation Act,” the official said. And the biggest companies.”

By the time he began his bid for a second term, the White House had focused on Republicans and the economy in particular. In a statement released late Monday, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s debt ceiling bill would “bring the U.S. economy to its knees,” pointing to an analysis by Moody’s Analytics.

“President Biden believes in investing in America to revive American manufacturing, not hold our economy hostage to catastrophic projects that could lead to hundreds of thousands of Americans losing their jobs,” Jean-Pierre said.

Meanwhile, as CNN previously reported, Vice President Kamala Harris, who is increasingly using reproductive rights as part of her public agenda, will address a reproductive freedom rally at Howard University, another Biden-friendly gathering.