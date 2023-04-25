Joe Biden announces re-election bid, says battle for nation’s soul far from over

(CNN) — US President Joe Biden formally announced his candidacy for re-election on Tuesday, launching a battle to convince the country that his record will last four more years in the White House and that his age will not hinder his ability to govern.

In a video released early Tuesday, Biden framed next year’s race as a fight against Republican extremism, implicitly arguing that more time is needed to fully deliver on his promise to restore the nation’s character.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we were in a battle for America’s soul. We’re still fighting,” Biden said in the video, which opens on Jan. 6, 2021, with footage of the Capitol rioting and abortion rights activists protesting the U.S. Supreme Court.

Every generation has a moment to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their basic freedom. I believe it is ours. That’s why I’m running for president again. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

“The question we face in the next few years is whether we’re going to have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or less,” Biden says in a voiceover narration. “I know what to say and I think you should too. This is no time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election.”

Biden’s official statement addresses lingering doubts about his intentions and kicks off a race that could turn into a rematch with his 2020 rival, former President Donald Trump. He enters the race with a strong legislative record, but low approval ratings, something his advisers have yet to address. Already the oldest president in history, he also faces lingering questions on that matter.

The release comes four years after Biden officially announced his 2020 candidacy. That race became a mission to restore the country’s character and prevent Trump from winning a second term.

Biden’s fourth and final presidential campaign will rest on a similar theme. As he did in 2020, Biden is appealing to the nation’s ideals, especially with fears of a Trump comeback.

Her video announcement warns against “mega-terrorists” who, she says, are “restricting what health care decisions women can make, banning books and telling people who they can love.”

“Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when we have to defend democracy. Defend our individual liberties. Defend our right to vote and our civil rights,” he says. “This is our moment.”

But Biden’s campaign will be built on promoting the achievements of the first two years of his presidency, arguing that he needs more time to “get the job done.”

“I know we can,” he says.

Start a campaign

Biden’s campaign launch will not prompt a sudden change in his daily schedule as commander-in-chief, according to his advisers. Instead, it will come amid a busy week of commitments, a sign of Biden’s approach to balancing his day job with his work as a candidate.

A more aggressive fundraising plan could soon be launched by Biden. Democratic officials have made tentative plans for Biden to launch an active fundraising program this summer. He is expected to meet in Washington this week with some of his previous campaign’s top donors.

Efforts to strengthen the campaign intensified in the days leading up to the announcement.

On Tuesday, she met Julie Chavez Rodriguez, senior White House official, campaign manager, and Georgia Sen. Appointed Quentin Fulks, who led Raphael Warnock’s successful 2022 campaign, as deputy campaign manager.

Although Rodriguez will formally lead the campaign, the effort will largely be led from the West, where advisers Anita Dunn, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Mike Donilan and Steve Ricchetti will also play key roles.

He also named a list of campaign co-chairs, including Congressmen Lisa Blunt Rochester and Mike Donilon of Delaware. Lisa Blunt Rochester from Delaware, Jim Clyburn from South Carolina and Veronica Escobar from Texas. Chris Coons of Delaware and Tommy Duckworth of Illinois; DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The move is expected to be in Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden spends most weekends.