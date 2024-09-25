September 25, 2024

Job Satisfaction and Well-Being Increased with These Simple Lifestyle Changes

Zera Pearson September 25, 2024 2 min read

Psychologists from Ruhr University in Bochum (Germany) pointed out that once we reduce the time we spend looking at our phones by one hour a day, Not only does it improve our mental health, it also helps us feel happier and more motivated at work.They also found that combining this procedure with exercise, for at least 30 minutes, had a positive effect on these aspects of health.

They stress that their findings are of particular importance to employers, who sometimes invest a lot of money in improving job satisfaction and motivating their employees.These factors are crucial to the productivity of the company.Julia Brailovskaya, who led the investigation, explained.

Simple changes in daily routine

The research was based on the fact that we spend on average 3 to 4 hours a day on the phone. A sample of 278 professionals was divided into 4 experimental groups.

A group of smartphone users were asked to reduce personal device use by one hour per day for a week. The second group did not change their interaction time with the device, but rather increased their daily physical activity by 30 minutes.A third group combined increased exercise with reduced screen time. Finally, a control group didn’t change their routine at all.

All participants completed online questionnaires before, immediately after, and two weeks after the intervention period, providing information about their well-being, both in terms of work and mental health.

Encouraging results

In the group that used the cell phone less (group 1) and those who combined exercise with reduced device use (group 3) The researchers found that job satisfaction, motivation, work-life balance, and mental health improved significantly..

Additionally, they found that feelings of work overload and symptoms of problematic cell phone use were significantly reduced. On the other hand, all interventions resulted in reduced symptoms of depression and increased feelings of control in participants compared to the control group.

“Consciously and disciplinedly reducing the time employees spend in front of screens outside of work, in addition to increasing physical activity, It can improve job satisfaction and mental health of employees.“They concluded the article with their findings, which were published last week in the journal Acta Psychologica. The authors argue that both interventions “can be integrated into the work context without significant effort and without disrupting the work process.” R.T

