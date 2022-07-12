July 12, 2022

Joao Rojas, 8 months abroad; Strengthening Reados outside the World Cup

Cassandra Curtis July 12, 2022 1 min read

Monterey, NL /

Joao Rojas just got scratched as a reinforcement for Competition Opening 2022 He was seriously injured. The Ecuadorean stays abroad for eight months and loses World Cup Qatar 2022.

red He had a great opportunity to attend Ecuadorean team And now he won’t be able to, because his recovery will be too long because he ruptured his cruciate ligament.

He only had 27 minutes on the field, and came on as a substitute in the second half of the match monterey vs americawhen tagged Rojas Miguel Lyon This made him rest.

Strengthen the gang He had to leave the exchange at that time, and now this information has been revealed, although the club did not officially inform it.

It was only 32 minutes, 5 minutes into his debut against saints In the first round and the rest with America in the second round, the match that gave him the pass Rodrigo Aguirre The goal to beat Azulcrimas.

