JetBlue flight to Puerto Rico brushes against another plane – NBC New York (47)

January 19, 2023

Winston Hale January 19, 2023 2 min read

NEW YORK – A JetBlue flight en route from New York to Puerto Rico narrowly brushed another plane at the gate on Wednesday, the second such unusual incident in days at JFK Airport.

Flight 1603 “had light contact with a parked drone during pushback,” a JetBlue spokesperson said in a statement. The plane returned to the departure gate; No injuries were reported.

The JetBlue statement further elaborated that the flight was reassigned to another airline and that both involved aircraft were withdrawn from service for inspection.

The FAA confirmed that a JetBlue flight struck both Airbus A320s in the tail of another JetBlue flight. The agency said it would investigate the incident.

A federal investigation begins after two planes nearly collided at JFK. David Rodriguez expands on us.

“JetBlue Flight 1603 collided with the tail of a parked JetBlue aircraft while backing out of the gate at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport around 7 a.m. The flight was en route to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The flight was an Airbus 320. No injuries were reported. was not reported and the FAA will investigate,” the FAA said in a statement.

Wednesday’s incident follows another incident where two planes nearly collided at JFK last Friday.

In this case, when the American Airlines flight crossed the runway, the Delta Airlines Boeing 737 plane stopped taking off. The FAA later said the planes passed within about 1,000 feet of each other.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is also investigating the incident.

