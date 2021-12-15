December 17, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Jesus Dueñas leaves Tigres and can be next to Tuca

Jesus Dueñas leaves Tigres and can be next to Tuca

Cassandra Curtis December 15, 2021 1 min read

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon /

tigers Suffers a great loss to The end of 2022, an element that ended up being formed in the club’s quarry and Say goodbye after 13 yearsAlthough he can continue to play in northern Mexico.

Sources within the club at Mediotiempo confirmed it friends He will not renew the contract that expired this month after he did not like the conditions presented by the council, Only one year of contract and with less terms than those you received before.

Pollo Dueñas has reached the entire region UANL In 2008 to join the B team and debuted in section One In 2011 under the leadership Ricardo FerrettiThe start of a successful career in Mexican football.

May your destiny be Juarez, to meet him Toca Ferretti Sources close to the Frontier Foundation have informed Mediotiempo, who is very interested in channeling them again and they are already negotiating.

With Tigres, who already has Anchored in Clausura 2022He won five years MX . leagues (Opening 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and closing 2019), a CONCACAF Champions Cup (2020), plus three Champion of Champions.

See also  Sporting Cristal vs Sao Paulo Live broadcast How and where to watch the Copa Libertadores 2021 match | Live Football Libertadores Cup via Facebook Watch | Anytime plays Cristal | Today's matches | Total Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

UEFA Champions League: UEFA apologizes for shameful draw for Round of 16 | Alexandre Ceferin | Sports

December 16, 2021 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Message for Real Madrid? Kylian Mbappe says he thirsts for ‘different cultures’

December 16, 2021 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Ex-Formula 1 driver blasts Chico Perez: I don’t know how happy he is

December 16, 2021 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

McDonald’s recovers $105 million from ex-CEO Steve Easterbrook

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Exclusive series “Líos de Familia” Dominican for Pantaya platform

December 16, 2021 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

How many calories can you burn in 30 minutes of exercise? These are the five most effective exercises

December 16, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

UEFA Champions League: UEFA apologizes for shameful draw for Round of 16 | Alexandre Ceferin | Sports

December 16, 2021 Cassandra Curtis