Jesus Dueñas leaves Tigres and can be next to Tuca

Jorge Rosales

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 15.12.2021 11:21:59

tigers Suffers a great loss to The end of 2022, an element that ended up being formed in the club’s quarry and Say goodbye after 13 yearsAlthough he can continue to play in northern Mexico.

Sources within the club at Mediotiempo confirmed it friends He will not renew the contract that expired this month after he did not like the conditions presented by the council, Only one year of contract and with less terms than those you received before.

??????? 10 years after that happy and unforgettable night on 11-12-11 ????. Tigres Mexican football champion after 29 years! pic.twitter.com/ZhpvImXJjf Official Tigress Club. (TigresOficial) December 11, 2021

Pollo Dueñas has reached the entire region UANL In 2008 to join the B team and debuted in section One In 2011 under the leadership Ricardo FerrettiThe start of a successful career in Mexican football.

May your destiny be Juarez, to meet him Toca Ferretti Sources close to the Frontier Foundation have informed Mediotiempo, who is very interested in channeling them again and they are already negotiating.

With Tigres, who already has Anchored in Clausura 2022He won five years MX . leagues (Opening 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and closing 2019), a CONCACAF Champions Cup (2020), plus three Champion of Champions.