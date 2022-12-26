Jennifer Lopez shows off the Christmas table she shared with Ben Affleck and finishes with a turquoise mini dress

Singer Jennifer Lopez The 53-year-old is one of the most popular women in the world and everything she does becomes news, she is also very active on social networks with more than 230 million followers from all latitudes aware of her moves.

Jennifer Lopez I enjoyed my first married birthday with him Ben Affleck And although he has not yet appeared with the actor, he showed his fans the table he had set for their Christmas Eve engagement. The singer took a selfie in which her red and beige makeup can be seen in detail, her hair tied back and white earrings.

Jennifer Lopez And she smiled while behind her was the Christmas table decorated with red roses, square napkins, white crockery and delicate glasses. In the same post, the actress appeared in a turquoise mini dress printed with red bows, highlighting each of her curves.

Jennifer Lopez. Source: instagramjlo

Jennifer Lopez She decided to complete her look with closed red platform shoes and a bracelet. She took another picture next to the Christmas tree at her home, revealing her outfit completely. The delicate dress has a white pointed collar that matches the long sleeve cuffs.

Jennifer Lopez. Source: instagramjlo

dress Jennifer Lopez It has a bow in the middle of its waist of the same style, which gives it a special touch of elegance. The singer only put “Merry Christmas” in the post and that was enough for her thousands of fans to fill it with likes and hundreds of comments with good wishes.