July 31, 2022

Jeff Bezos’ parents buy a $34 million mansion in Miami

July 31, 2022

The parents of Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and the richest man on the planet, bought a seafront mansion located in the Coral Gables neighborhood, near Miami (south Florida), for $34 million, real estate information portal The Real reports. Deal.

Jackie and Mike Bezos, mother and stepfather of Bezos, are associated with Forgotten Fountain, the entity that recently acquired a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom home of 12,829 square feet (1,193 square meters) located at 9475 Journeys End Road, in a private residential community In Coral Gables.

The home on 1.9 acres of land built in 1996 and expanded in 2021 sold in 2018 for $8.5 million, the portal recently noted.

“This exquisite property has been meticulously designed for the discerning buyer,” reads the description of the luxury home on the Redfin Real Estate website.

Chef’s kitchen, he adds, is an “Epicurean dream” with double ovens and a floor-to-ceiling window overlooking the pool and ocean, as well as the outdoor kitchen with barbecue, wine cellar, and gym.

The Bezos family’s investment in Coral Gables does not end there. The Real Deal also reported that a company associated with the Bezos family foundation, Delaware-based Forgotten Fountain, purchased an 8,700-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 6-bath adjoining home for $44 million.

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 as a humble online bookstore, and less than 3 decades later, he raised him to be the richest person in the world.

