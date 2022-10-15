October 16, 2022

Jean Alain garantiza irá a juicio si otorgan su libertad el lunes

Jean-Alain guarantees that he will stand trial if released on Monday

The Defense Council confirmed to former lawyer Jean Alan Rodriguez that the specialized lawyer for the trial of administrative corruption (Pepca) does not have a single legal argument to prolong his imprisonment, and that in the face of this reality he uses illegal and absurd arguments, pointing out that he should not be released because he intends to “escape”.

He said residents are confused and hidden by the fact that all courts have concluded that Rodriguez poses no escape risk, and that Pepca has no other reason to keep him in prison, other than an investigation that has already been completed.

release request

The previous public prosecutor’s request for release will be known next Monday at 9:00 am.

“Pica has publicly stated to the press that in this case, ‘armored’, ‘there is no way’, so now they can’t go to court to talk about ‘risks…’,” attorney Carlos Balcacer said.

“We hope in this public session that they will not invent more stories, and that they will stop blackmailing and speeches that seek to always discredit and reprimand judges, and specifically when these do not find legal grounds in the preventive prison administration,” Balkasir said. .

