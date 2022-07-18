Jean-Alain bought the land with money from the Attorney General’s office

Santo Domingo, d.

The former Attorney General of the Republic, Jean-Alain Rodriguez, built funds from the Foundation Perimeter fence on a plot of land you own, which was obtained in its last operation with funds from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is located on Avenida Circunvalación de Santo Domingo, near the intersection of Villa Mella-Yamasá.

This was stated in the indictment filed by the Public Prosecutor Specialized in Administrative Corruption (PEPCA) against the former public prosecutor and the other defendants in the case. Corruption network in the Medusa case, His file is in the hands of Judge Amores Martinez, of the National District Third Instruction Court for consideration of the preliminary trial.

According to the indictment, the said land, which has an area of ​​about 30 thousand square meters, was also fraudulently acquired by Alan Rodriguez, in one of the The latest illegal operations committed by the accused, They are imprisoned in Ngayo Prison.

The accusation highlights that the cost of building the aforementioned fence was paid by Alan Rodriguez through a fictitious bill for Marizan Engineering, Construction and Real Estate Ltd., which proved that it was a bathroom repair in the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic. . The file, consisting of more than 12,000 pages, indicates that it was the last of the illicit operations in which the alleged corruption network led by Alan Rodriguez used Marizan Engineering, Construction and Real Estate SRL.

The architect Grandersio Rafael Marizan Ubiña established for the Public Ministry that Antón Casasnovas Nolasco asked him to prepare a budget and an invoice, and create the corresponding items for the repair of the bathrooms in the Public Prosecutor’s Office, but the fact is that the said funds will be used to build a perimeter fence, Near the intersection of Villa Mila Yamasa.

Submit to substantive trial

In the indictment consisting of More than 3 thousand tests and 400 witnesses of the Public Prosecution He asks the commissioned judge to set a hearing, in order to know the final act of accusation and to order an order to open a trial against the accused.

Likewise, the accusation presented by the Public Prosecution Office is fully admissible, with all its evidence, against the natural and legal persons, the subject of this accusation, thus issuing an order to open a trial against the accused.

The coercive measures imposed on the accused, through Decision No. 0670-2021-SMDC-00952, must also be maintained, because it is these that ensure that the accused will not be evaded. Criminal proceedings against him for serious acts.

confiscation

It maintains that once the defendants’ responsibility at the substantive trial has been retained, order the confiscation of items of material evidence presented in this accusation for the benefit and benefit of the Dominican State, eg movable and immovable property seized and funds. seized it.