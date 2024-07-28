July 28, 2024

Jazz Chisholm Jr. comes to Yankees in trade with Marlins for three prospects

Cassandra Curtis July 28, 2024 2 min read

The Miami Marlins and New York Yankees have reached an agreement to trade Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the Bronx, according to sources with ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Miami received prospects Agustin Ramirez, Jared Serna and Abrahan Ramirez in negotiations, with the former being the New Yorkers’ third-best prospect, according to Baseball America. Serna was ranked 11th in the Yankees’ prospect rankings.

In the 2024 season, the outfielder is hitting .249 with 13 home runs, 50 RBI and 22 stolen bases. Fields is expected to partner with Juan Soto and Aaron Judge to form a three-pronged star for New York. He can also play second base, so Gleyber Torres could be on his way out.

The Marlins continue to shed their sluggers, as they did with Luis Arraiz earlier in the season when he was traded to the San Diego Padres. Pitcher Tanner Scott is reportedly the next player to leave Florida before July 30.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is making good on his promise to bolster the team for the playoffs and adding an interesting bat to the lineup. Alex Verdugo hasn’t been responding with wood and is sure to be relegated to manager Aaron Boone’s bench.

The Yankees are expected to land a starter and a player in the coming days before the MLB transfer window closes.

