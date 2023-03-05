Jair Bolsonaro reappears at a conservative gathering in the US where Donald Trump will be a star: “My work is not done”

Washington.— From Donald Trump He rose to the top in American politicsThe annual CPAC conference, the most important gathering of conservatives, has become a “Trumpfest.” This year is no exception. Trump’s main rival in the Republican race Florida Governor Ron DeSantis He did not even attend the meeting. But several political figures traveled to Washington for the nomination, including a well-known Trump supporter from the first hour: Brazil’s former president, Jair Bolsonaro, Known as the “Trump of the Tropics” in America.

Every year, America’s Right rallies to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) “The largest and most influential group of conservatives in the world”, according to the system. After two years of meetings in Florida and Texas, CPAC returned this year to a hotel in Maryland’s National Harbor, much closer to its traditional meeting place, Washington. A number of dignitaries who have already signed or threatened to join the race for the presidency of the United States passed through the stage, including Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley and Trump, who closed the conference. Others, like Mike Pence or DeSantis, missed the nomination, highlighting the divisions that reign in the Republican Party.

Bolsonaro at Conservative Summit in America Roberto Schmidt – AFP

One of the novelties of the conference was Bolsonaro’s presence on the same stage as Trump. The Brazilian is not the first foreign leader to be invited. Another icon of right-wing populism, Hungary’s prime minister, Victor Orban, traveled to Dallas a year ago for the same meeting. “Globalists can go to hell,” Orban said. “I’ve been to Texas,” he shot.

It was Bolsonaro’s first public appearance, and before the assumption of Luís Inácio Lula da Silva, his first speech after leaving Brazil. Like Trump, Bolsonaro is preparing to return to the political fray in Florida. Trump from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach; Bolsonaro, in Orlando.

Relax, walking from one side of the stage to the other, Bolsonaro spoke in Portuguese. His message was translated into English by an interpreter standing a few meters away from him.

“Hello everyone. I’m sorry, but in this land, I feel like I belong to Brazil, the land of freedom, progress and order. Many politicians always talk about this, but do not live up to it,” Bolsonaro began. “Right now, I thank God for the second life he gave me. Let me tell you. And I thank you for being the President of Brazil for one more term. But I deeply feel that this task is far from over”, he continued.

Bolsonaro hid his political career with his speech, always referring to it Religion and God and Freedom, two deeply held beliefs among American conservative voters. Also, Trump, the most admired politician in the crowd. He was accused of associating with the Brazilian left Corruption and CommunismAnd he presented himself as a successful politician, he walked in Brazil and reached Planaldo, thanks to his connection with the people and social networks.

“Nobody believed I could win,” he said, something Trump might have said about his first presidential campaign. “Of course, I am the most beloved ex-president of Brazil.”exaggerated.

Screens on either side of the stage interspersed Bolsonaro’s message with images of him on the campaign trail. Bolsonaro relied on the images to question the outcome of the last presidential election, in which he lost to Lula, a result his followers never accepted, and last January they launched a brutal attack on Planaldo that was immediate. Remembered for the Trumpist attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Two twin attacks on the two largest democracies in the hemisphere.

“If you look at the images on the screens, you will see that I had more support in 2022 than in 2018. I don’t know why the numbers show the opposite.” Bolsonaro said, which left the audience cheering for his defeat.

Knowing his listening public, Bolsonaro told the audience it was “essential” to say it. His relationship with Trump was “exceptional.”

Bolsonaro defended freedom, rejected abortion and supported arms (“an armed nation will never surrender”). He always indicated his admiration for the people of North America and invited them to visit the Amazon, where he approved of deforestation. He left with a message of full support for Trump.

“Just like you, I want to enjoy the few moments I see Donald Trump on stage.”He received further applause. “I am the last president in the world to recognize the results of the American election two years ago. I am loyal to our principles and I continue to believe in our goals, God, country, family and freedom,” he said.

